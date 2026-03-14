Inquiry on abuse at autism NGO sent to Attorney General for action

A magisterial inquiry into serious claims of a criminal nature linked to a director of an NGO providing publicly sponsored services to autistic children has been concluded and forwarded to the Attorney General with a recommendation for court action, The Shift is informed.

The inquiry, conducted by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia, examined allegations connected to a director of the NGO, an organisation that provides support services to children and young people on the autism spectrum. Sources confirmed that the investigation was finalised several weeks ago after running for months.

Despite the inquiry’s conclusion, no criminal charges have yet been filed. Sources said the Attorney General’s office is still studying the magistrate’s findings before deciding whether to proceed with prosecution.

Questions sent by The Shift to Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia, asking whether the NGO involved has continued to receive government funding, remained unanswered.

The NGO has also failed to respond to questions despite several reminders.

The Shift is not publishing the NGO’s name or the name of the director who was the subject of the inquiry to protect the alleged victims.

The latest revelations add to mounting pressure on the minister over her handling of the organisation, which, until last year, and during the period when the alleged incidents took place, operated under a Public Social Partnership (PSP) agreement with the government.

Through this arrangement, public funds were used to finance social services delivered by the NGO.

Among the issues highlighted at the time were the absence of a valid operating licence from the Directorate for Quality and Standards in Education (DQSE), gaps in staff clearance procedures required under the Protection of Minors Act (POMA), and missing health and safety documentation.

The minister also declined to confirm whether the NGO currently holds a valid DQSE licence.

The Shift is informed that Minister Farrugia is aware of the criminal claims made against the NGO’s director.

Under Maltese law, institutions providing services to children must ensure that all staff are vetted under the Protection of Minors Act. The system maintains a register of individuals convicted of certain offences against minors or considered by courts to pose a risk to their welfare.

The register is not publicly accessible and may only be consulted by authorised organisations providing services involving children.