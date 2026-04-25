Government Printing Press chief organising minister’s electoral events, breaching rules

The Director General of the Government Printing Press, one of the most sensitive government departments during elections, is breaching public service rules by organising political events linked to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard’s electoral campaign.

The Shift is informed that Osvaldo Pace, the senior civil servant heading the Government Printing Press, forms part of Minister Attard’s electoral campaign team tasked with organising public events and parties for the minister as he prepares for the next general elections.

The Government Printing Press is considered a critical department during electoral periods due to its role in the printing and handling of sensitive official documentation. Along with the Electoral Commission, it is regarded as one of the most politically sensitive state entities and is expected to operate with strict impartiality.

Just weeks ago, Pace appeared prominently at an event organised by Minister Attard for his canvassers and campaign helpers.

Sources said Pace played a central organisational role in the gathering, despite being employed in a senior management role within the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Shift has learned that Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana has been informed that Pace has been canvassing and actively supporting a Minister in flagrant breach of the Public Service Management Code. Yet no action has been taken against the senior official so far.

Under Malta’s Public Service Management Code and Directive 5, which regulates political participation by public officers, senior civil servants are expected to maintain political neutrality and avoid any conduct that compromises, or appears to compromise, their impartiality.

While public officers retain the right to hold private political opinions, active participation in partisan political campaigns, including canvassing, organising political events, and publicly endorsing candidates, is generally prohibited for senior officials.

These restrictions are stricter for director generals, like Pace, who occupy positions of trust and are expected to serve any government of the day without political bias.

Pace, who was appointed director general by the Labour administration, is from Gudja, a locality in the fourth electoral district, which is contested by Attard, a former Labour Party television reporter who now serves as Justice Minister.

Before joining the senior ranks of the public service, Pace was a Labour councillor in Gudja and served as deputy mayor.

Pace did not reply to The Shift’s questions.