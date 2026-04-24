Illegal Wolt distribution centre operates unchecked, angering locals

A Wolt Market distribution centre in Qormi continues to operate with impunity, despite being declared illegal by both the Planning Authority (PA) and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), which has raised ire among residents.

Located on the corner of Triq San Bastjan and Triq l-Arkata, the distribution centre opened in 2023, operating without a planning permit for months before attempting to secure sanction for the development later that same year. Wolt, together with the building’s developer, Ta’ Dernis Ltd, are listed in the Planning Authority’s enforcement notice as the offending parties.

While the dozens of apartments built on top of Wolt Market’s centre were approved under previous planning applications for the site, an active enforcement notice outlines unapproved changes made by the developers responsible for the site.

The notice explains how the developers illegally altered the size and number of apertures on the ground floor, changed the layout of the site into one conjoined zone instead of the several different, smaller buildings which previously occupied the site, and changed the use of part of the site into a commercial development deemed incompatible with the surrounding residential area.

The sanctioning application filed by the developers was refused by the Planning Authority. The developers’ appeal filed with the EPRT was also refused in October last year. Nonetheless, the distribution centre continues to operate undeterred, with the Planning Authority’s own website noting that daily fines issued to the offender remain unpaid.

In its judgement, the EPRT noted that while the developers claimed that Wolt Market’s centre should be classified as an ordinary retail shop, its large size and business-by-courier model clearly make it a distribution centre. The difference is significant because planning policy does not consider distribution centres to be compatible with residential areas.

“While a cold store is normally associated with industrial use, it remains a fact that there is on-site storage of products which are usually in supermarkets and that these are being distributed via courier when clients place online orders,” the tribunal noted.

Other reasons for the EPRT’s refusal include minor discrepancies between approved plans and those presented in the developers’ sanctioning application, a failure to amend the development to make it accessible to persons with disabilities, and a deficit in parking spaces in the residential area surrounding the development.

“The tribunal considers that the sanctioning application itself is an admission that this development is not in line with its (approved) permit,” the tribunal said.

Besides confirming the increase in parking headaches since the distribution centre began operating, residents who reached out to The Shift also complained about excessive air pollution and noise.

“As you can see, there is only one road leading out of this area for residents who live here. When there are four, five, or six delivery trucks hogging the road from 6am onwards, the traffic doesn’t stop,” one resident complained.

“This distribution centre should have been built in an industrial estate, not in a residential area. We objected and followed procedures, but planning laws clearly weren’t written with us in mind… they are not protecting ordinary citizens, they are protecting wealthy business owners,” the resident added.

Ta’ Dernis Ltd, the company that built the illegal development, lists three shareholders: Thomas Mifsud, Emanuel Mifsud, and Dormar Borg.

Previously, the Mifsud brothers also operated a company named E & TM Company Ltd, which fronted two highly contentious development proposals: An application to build a five-storey block near a protected 17th-century church in Żejtun (now withdrawn) and a pending application to develop a hotel near Birkirkara’s main public square.

The operator, Wolt Malta, has also courted its share of public criticism. After years of bad press featuring reports of couriers being paid low wages and a subsequent unionisation drive, public pressure forced delivery apps to improve working conditions for drivers.

A request for comment sent to Wolt’s press team and Ta’ Dernis remained unanswered by publication time.