Abela starts climbdown on Board of Peace after backlash

Prime Minister Robert Abela has begun to retreat from his emphatic stance of last week on Malta’s participation in US President Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace, signalling backtracking after mounting political and public backlash, mostly from inside Labour.

Only last week, Abela initiated openness to joining the US-led initiative, insisting Malta should be “at the table” and suggesting participation could be justified in the national interest. His comments sparked immediate controversy, with critics, mostly Labour leaning, warning that the initiative risked sidelining the United Nations and undermining Malta’s long-standing constitutional neutrality.

Quizzed by the media on his latest foreign policy declarations, Abela immediately changed his tone.

Describing the current format of the Board of Peace as “not ideal”, Abela stressed that Malta has taken no decision and is still evaluating whether participation would be appropriate. He insisted that the government would seek legal advice and consult EU partners – a significant softening from his earlier remarks in Parliament, which had suggested Malta was inclined to engage.

The retreat follows sustained criticism from across the political spectrum and civil society.

The Shift reported how even Labour Party stalwarts expressed shock at Abela’s willingness to associate Malta with a US-driven initiative closely tied to Trump, particularly at a time when the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues unabated.

They argued, particularly on social media, that the Prime Minister’s position contradicted Malta’s repeated calls for a ceasefire and its traditional reliance on multilateral, UN-led processes.

Abela is now emphasising those concerns in a clear attempt to limit self-inflicted damage.

Referring to the “informal invitation”, which he didn’t explain, Abela questioned whether the Board of Peace could duplicate or undermine the role of the United Nations and whether it should involve all EU member states and recognised Palestinian representatives.

While the Prime Minister now insists no commitment has been made, his initial enthusiasm has forced an awkward climbdown – raising fresh questions about his grasp on foreign policy and ‘spontaneous’ declarations.