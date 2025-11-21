Activists, St Paul Bay’s mayor and residents flag ‘soulless’ ODZ development proposal in rural Burmarrad

Environmental NGOs and St Paul Bay’s mayor held a press conference earlier on Friday to signal their opposition to a large development project fronted by an employee of Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli, smack dab in the middle of a quaint rural area in Burmarrad.

The planning application, which is still being evaluated by the Planning Authority, envisages the demolition of two old farmhouses, the excavation and construction of basement garages, and the building of 21 apartments and eight maisonettes, including pools and jacuzzis.

The application was filed by Kurt Polidano, who is the legal and finance project manager of J Portelli Projects. The architect who filed it is disgraced former Building and Construction Authority (BCA) head Maria Schembri Grima, who doubles up as one of Joseph Portelli’s go-to architects.

One of the old farmhouses that’s set to be demolished to make way for Portelli’s project in Burmarrad.

During the press conference, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) coordinator Astrid Vella described the proposed project as “a development with no soul that completely destroys the rhythm of the surrounding buildings.”

Benjamin Mifsud-Scicluna, FAA’s environment officer, lamented the destruction of a “vernacular building that is worthy of restoration” that is to be replaced by a development which shows “no sensitivity” towards its surroundings.

If approved, the project, which will feature a total of 29 residential units set over three floors and an additional receded floor, is set to dwarf both neighbouring residential properties as well as the narrow alleyways surrounding it, with residents voicing concerns about the infrastructural problems that may surface during development.

FAA further noted that, following consultation with the president of the Malta Chamber of Geologists, the area is prone to a high risk of rock sliding, especially when considering that the project foresees the excavation of underground garage units.

The site in question, which can be seen from both Triq il-Wardija and Triq Wied Qannotta, will spill over directly onto Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land and goes directly against the Local Plan for Burmarrad.

The mayor of St Paul’s Bay, Ċensu Tabone, also spoke at the press conference, noting that the local council does not submit objections to every single application unless it is a “controversial” project, as is the case with Portelli’s residential complex.

“We are not simply talking about demolishing two rooms and rebuilding them anew here, but there are two units which will be replaced by a large number of apartments and basement garages, which, in the local council’s opinion, does not make sense in this area,” Galea said.