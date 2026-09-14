Tourist spending continues to drop as numbers increase

Malta is moving in the opposite direction when it comes to quality tourism, as tourists visiting the island are spending less per visit to Malta even as arrivals rise sharply, with official figures showing shorter stays are offsetting higher spending per night.

According to the National Statistics Office, Malta received 489,494 tourists in July, a 20.8% increase over the same month last year. But average spending per visitor fell from around €1,116 to €1,100, as the average stay shortened from 6.84 to 6.52 nights.

Total tourism expenditure still rose by 19.1% to €538.4 million. The increase was driven by higher visitor numbers, while spending per trip declined.

The trend is clearer across the first seven months of 2026.

Tourist arrivals, mostly on subsidised Ryanair flights, increased by 18.6% to 2.62 million, but spending per visitor dropped from €912 to €890.

Total expenditure reached €2.33 billion, up 15.8%. Nights spent grew by 11.1%, considerably slower than arrivals, reflecting shorter visits.

July’s spending per night increased to €168.7, up 3.4%. Visitors were spending more each night but leaving sooner.

The figures continue to raise questions about the returns from continued growth in visitor numbers and the unplanned expansion of the industry, particularly hotels and related accommodation. More arrivals are bringing higher total expenditure, but also more demand for transport and infrastructure.

While many, including the industry, have been complaining about the lack of planning and signs of overtourism, the Ministry, overseen by Jo Etienne Abela, has made no comments on the evolving situation.