Eyebrows raised as Curia used for induction of French wine brotherhood

Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna is facing disquiet within the upper ranks of the clergy after the Archdiocese allowed its Floriana Curia to host a private celebration for a French wine fraternity, followed by a lavish dinner at the Curia’s refectory.

According to Curia insiders familiar with the matter, the Malta chapter of the Jurade de Saint-Émilion – a historic brotherhood linked to the Bordeaux wine region – held an induction ceremony inside one of the Curia’s chapels earlier this month with the Archbishop’s approval.

The event, attended by roughly 200 guests, was followed by a multi-course fine-dining meal in the Curia’s refectory. Some attendees are said to have made substantial donations to the Archbishop’s charitable fund.

The ceremony was organised by Michael Tabone, a wine merchant who serves as Chancellor of the Maltese branch of the Jurade de Saint-Émilion, an ancient wine brotherhood that promotes and protects Saint-Émilion wines worldwide through its historical roles in oversight and tasting. Founded in 1199, it brings together winegrowers, merchants, and prominent figures.

The decision to host what was described as a “lavish dinner party” within the Curia has unsettled some senior clergy, who argued that the event was “a step too far” and risked sending the wrong message to practising Catholics.

While the Archbishop has portrayed the gathering as a fundraising initiative, critics counter that the celebration had “nothing to do with charity” and was inappropriate for the seat of the Maltese Archdiocese.

Following questions by The Shift, a spokesman for the Archbishop defended the decision, noting that parts of the Curia have been rented out for private events in recent years in exchange for fees or donations. He rejected suggestions that the celebration was improper.

“There was no lavish party, let alone any inappropriate use of the Curia’s facilities,” the spokesperson said, adding that the dinner was “most appropriately served in the refectory”.

The spokesperson said Tabone had “kindly committed beforehand to donating all proceeds from the event to the Archbishop’s Fund, which assists individuals in need”, and that Archbishop Scicluna had been “delighted” to attend an initiative that had generated further voluntary contributions. The Archdiocese did not disclose the amount raised.

The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Curia’s financial and administrative practices.

A few weeks ago, The Shift reported that the Apap Institute in Santa Venera, which had operated for decades as a residential home for the elderly, had been leased to a Saudi investor, who also bought a Maltese passport, under a confidential agreement that bypassed an open tender. The deal is expected to generate about a million euro annually for the Curia, though the Archbishop has declined to identify the beneficiary or explain the building’s future use.