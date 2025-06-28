Archbishop orders information blackout on lease of Apap Institute to Saudi businessman

Archbishop Charles Scicluna does not want to answer questions regarding revelations by The Shift that the Apap Institute in Santa Venera – a home for the elderly since 1944 – has been leased to a Saudi businessman who recently acquired a Maltese passport.

Questions sent to the Curia remained unanswered despite repeated reminders, as the Curia chose to keep the deal shrouded in secrecy.

Curia sources told The Shift that the Archbishop, who was kept informed of the full details of the multi-million-euro deal, has instructed his staff not to respond to any media questions, as this was a private Church matter. He has also issued directives to the media office to ignore questions from the press.

Unconfirmed reports reaching The Shift indicate that the Saudi millionaire intends to turn the large building into an educational facility. It remains unclear what type of educational facility will be established.

The same reports said the Church was introduced to the Saudi investor through an agent close to the government, who sold him a Maltese passport.

The Shift revealed that just a few weeks ago, the Curia, which owns the institute, signed a lease contract with the Saudi passport buyer, who will be paying close to €1 million in annual rent.

It is unclear whether the Curia conducted thorough due diligence on the businessman fronting the contract and any possible local associates.

Questions were raised in the Curia’s corridors by senior clergymen since the Church was not expected to lease a building associated closely with the Catholic faith to a Muslim businessman.

So far, the Church, as directed by Archbishop Scicluna, has remained silent.

The Curia did not issue an expression of interest for leasing the Apap Institute. Instead, it chose a deal with the Saudi passport buyer. This has irked Maltese entrepreneurs who say they may have been interested in acquiring the property.

The prominent building in Santa Venera had been managed by the Dominican Sisters since 1944 as a residential care home for the elderly.

Yet, at the end of last year, the Curia made a sudden announcement that the Institute would be closed, citing a lack of nuns, vocations, and high running and restoration costs as the main reasons.

The Church’s decision was met with anger at the time by several families and relatives of the elderly residents, who were transferred to other homes so that the Curia could repossess the building.