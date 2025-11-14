EU Funds Minister to quit politics

EU Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is set to leave politics and will not contest the forthcoming general elections, bringing to an end a ten-year parliamentary stint that included several Cabinet posts.

Zrinzo Azzopardi has scaled back political activity in recent months and informed close associates of his intention to step away from public life, sources have confirmed.

The 52-year-old lawyer from Naxxar, a long-standing Labour Party figure, is understood to have grown increasingly disillusioned with political life.

His relationship with Prime Minister Robert Abela is described by insiders as strained, and a recent narrowing of his ministerial remit is believed to have reinforced his decision not to seek re-election.

Following a mini-reshuffle in May, Zrinzo Azzopardi lost part of his already limited portfolio when oversight of the Lands Authority was transferred to Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, leaving Zrinzo Azzopardi responsible solely for EU funds, a role seen largely as administrative.

Party sources said tensions between Zrinzo Azzopardi and the Office of the Prime Minister escalated over pressure to facilitate land deals involving major developers. His reluctance to endorse such arrangements reportedly prompted Abela to reassign the Lands Authority to a more compliant minister.

Zrinzo Azzopardi was elected from the fifth electoral district, which, in 2022 (the last general elections), included Żurrieq, Birżebbuġa, Safi, and Qrendi. This district is a traditional Labour stronghold that also returned Abela, Bonnici, and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli to Parliament.

He is not expected to be the only cabinet member to stand down ahead of the next elections. Sources told The Shift that other senior ministers are also weighing their political futures amid growing internal dissatisfaction with Abela’s leadership.