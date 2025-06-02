Zrinzo Azzopardi relieved of Lands Authority portfolio after request due to intense OPM pressure

Last week’s aborted reshuffle by Prime Minister Robert Abela included the reassignment of the Lands Authority portfolio from Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to Minister Owen Bonnici.

Although some observers viewed the move as a demotion, sources said he had been requesting to be relieved of the Lands Authority for several months.

The main reason, according to members of his private secretariat, was “intense and consistent pressure by the Office of the Prime Minister to get deals done with big business and developers.”

Zrinzo Azzopardi had held responsibility for the Lands Authority and the implementation of the government’s electoral manifesto for the past year.

According to members of his private secretariat, he had requested to be relieved of the Lands Authority portfolio. They stated that the request had been made months ago.

Sources said that Zrinzo Azzopardi raised concerns regarding certain proposals and refused to proceed with decisions he believed could lead to scrutiny by oversight institutions.

Owen Bonnici has taken over responsibility for the Lands Authority. He has been serving as a cabinet minister since 2013.

Bonnici, the longest-serving Minister since 2013, is considered by his colleagues as the most ‘obedient’ and ‘ready to serve’, whatever the Prime Minister asks of him.

The government had also considered changes to the portfolio of Minister Byron Camilleri, who has been responsible for the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality since early 2020.

Minister Camilleri, in charge of the police and the army for the last five years, has been asking to be given a lighter portfolio. The pressure on him increased since the scandalous drug heist from the army barracks last March.

The proposed reassignment by Robert Abela included responsibilities previously held by Owen Bonnici, such as culture, national heritage, the arts, and tourism. Camilleri did not accept the proposed changes.

The wider reshuffle was not implemented. Prime Minister Abela stated publicly that a few adjustments were made “in the national interest.”