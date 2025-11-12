MIDI files judicial letter saying government jeopardising €50 million bond repayment

In a judicial letter, MIDI plc, the company holding a 99-year concession to transform Manoel Island into a luxury development, has accused the Maltese government of jeopardising the repayment of a €50 million bond due next year to some 3,000 lenders.

This is the second judicial letter by MIDI, which has failed to meet the original development targets set under a 1992 agreement. It warned that it would have no alternative but to pursue legal action unless Prime Minister Robert Abela resumed negotiations towards a substantial financial settlement.

Addressed to the government, the judicial letter called for an end to “actions and lack of progress in ongoing out-of-court negotiations,” alleging that the government’s conduct was causing “serious, substantial and actual” harm to both the company and its creditors, including bondholders and those holding property rights under the concession.

MIDI rejected government accusations that it was in breach of contract, claiming entitlement to a further ten-year extension to complete its project on Manoel Island. The company also accused the Prime Minister of a sudden reversal of position, noting that draft agreements prepared weeks earlier had envisaged a ten-year extension.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told The Shift that the latest legal exchanges could be a sign of a full-scale court case, potentially delaying the government’s pledge to convert the island into a national park by a number of years.

MIDI is reportedly seeking multi-million-euro compensation from taxpayers in exchange for relinquishing the concession. The company has long been understood to lack both the appetite and the funds to fully realise the original development plan, with sources indicating it is now seeking more than €70 million.

Complicating matters, MIDI faces potential claims from AC Enterprises Ltd, controlled by Anton Camilleri, known locally as Tal-Franċiż, who signed a preliminary agreement in 2021 to take over the project via a joint venture. MIDI now contends that the agreement was non-binding, although Camilleri may pursue legal action.

The original 1992 concession granted MIDI the right to develop Tigné and Manoel Island, with completion initially scheduled for 2023. While Tigné has been fully developed, works on Manoel Island have been limited to the restoration of the fort.