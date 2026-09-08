Excelsior expansion appealed as Malta faces 30,000-bed hotel surge

Din l-Art Ħelwa has appealed the Planning Authority’s approval of a six-storey extension to the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana, warning that Malta “cannot keep sacrificing its heritage for more hotel rooms”.

The approved development will add 77 rooms to the Floriana hotel and replace more than 1,200 square metres of open space. The heritage NGO said the new wing would increase the building’s bulk within the setting of some of Malta’s most important historic fortifications.

Those fortifications form part of Malta’s bid to extend UNESCO World Heritage recognition beyond Valletta, which Din l-Art Ħelwa says creates an obligation to protect their outstanding value rather than permit further development around them.

The government’s Planning Authority approved the project by nine votes to two in July. Although the revised proposal avoids directly encroaching on the Floriana bastions, a Heritage Impact Assessment acknowledged moderate adverse visual effects from prominent viewpoints across Marsamxett Harbour, including Msida and Ta’ Xbiex.

The assessment nevertheless concluded that the project’s overall impact on Valletta’s World Heritage status was acceptable. The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre and ICOMOS endorsed its findings.

Din l-Art Ħelwa argues that the decision compounds the damage caused by the original Excelsior development, which breached the fortification line in the 1960s and helped trigger the creation of Malta’s conservation movement.

“There is a profound historical irony here,” executive president Patrick Calleja said, noting that the organisation was founded more than 60 years ago amid outrage over the same site.

“More than sixty years later, we now find ourselves once again defending them, this time against a further extension of the same hotel.”

The appeal comes amid mounting concern over Malta’s continued expansion of tourist accommodation.

Planning applications validated before new tourism regulations took effect on 15 June include proposals for an estimated 30,000 additional hotel beds, according to information The Shift revealed.

Filling that capacity year-round would require between 1.8 million and 2.2 million additional tourists annually, based on average stays of five to six nights. Even at 70% occupancy, the proposed beds would produce some 7.7 million extra guest nights, adding pressure to roads, utilities, sewage systems, waste collection, beaches and public spaces.

Din l-Art Ħelwa said rising bed numbers were an outdated measure of tourism success.

“Our bastions are not a backdrop for development,” the NGO said. “They are the heritage that development must respect.”