Abela hotel manager’s government contract ‘classified’

The government agency employing Ray Pellicano has refused a Freedom of Information request by The Shift for details on how he obtained his lucrative taxpayer-funded position while continuing to manage Prime Minister Robert Abela’s private boutique hotel project in Gozo during official working hours.

The Shift asked the Malta Investment and Economic Advisory Agency (MIEA), under the political wing of Minister Silvio Schembri, when and how Pellicano was recruited, which selection process was followed, and for a copy of his current contract as the agency’s chief operations officer.

The agency, headed by CEO Karl Azzopardi – a political appointee, declined the request.

It claimed Pellicano’s employment contract was excluded from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Legal sources described the stated reason as untrue and unsupported by the same quoted law.

MIEA also cited unspecified reasons for withholding the contract, without explaining what they were or demonstrating how publication would cause harm protected by law.

The refusal prevents scrutiny of Pellicano’s remuneration, conditions of employment, working hours and any provisions permitting outside work. It also leaves unanswered whether his appointment followed an open and competitive recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Pellicano remains the site officer coordinating the prime minister’s private hotel development in Xewkija, Gozo.

Sources have confirmed that he continues visiting the project and carrying out private work for Abela during hours when he is supposed to be performing his full-time, taxpayer-funded duties at the government agency.

Neither MIEA nor Azzopardi has explained who authorised these absences, whether they are deducted from Pellicano’s leave, or whether the agency considers his private work compatible with his public role.

Pellicano has also declined to say whether Abela pays him for managing the hotel project as its site officer or to disclose the terms governing their ‘private’ arrangement.

Official documents identify Pellicano as the site manager for the 22-guest boutique hotel, which will include suites, swimming pools, spa facilities and entertainment areas.

Apart from his full-time executive position, Pellicano sits on the board of the Building and Construction Authority – the regulator responsible for overseeing construction sites such as the one he manages for the prime minister. He was also appointed to the board of the Property Market Agency.

The overlapping roles have raised questions about conflicts of interest, political patronage and the use of taxpayer-funded working time for the prime minister’s private business interests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela never explained how he is financing two contemporary massive projects – his hotel in Xewkija and his ODZ mansion in the outskirts of Zejtun.