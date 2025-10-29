Malta Olympic Committee VP quits amid scrutiny of state-funded athlete scheme

Paul Sultana has resigned as vice-president of the Malta Olympic Committee (MOC) and stepped down as head of its Youth Commission, following concerns over the management of a publicly funded athlete scholarship scheme, according to individuals with knowledge of the situation.

The MOC confirmed Sultana’s departure earlier this month, characterising it as unexpected but providing no further details. However, several senior committee members told The Shift that the resignation was tendered under pressure from MOC president Julian Pace Bonello and other executive officials.

Sultana’s exit is understood to be linked to the Youth Development Scheme, a government-financed scholarship initiative for emerging athletes, which he oversaw as Chair of the Youth Commission.

Sources said a recent review of the scheme’s administration identified “serious” irregularities and broader concerns regarding governance and oversight.

In the wake of the findings, the MOC executive is said to have asked Sultana to step down from his roles.

The MOC President and its secretary-general, Kevin Azzopardi, declined to comment when approached. It remains unclear whether the matter has been referred to the relevant authorities for further examination.

Despite his resignation from the MOC, Sultana continues to serve as president of the Malta Basketball Association.

His departure comes at a time of broader unrest within the MOC, as Azzopardi prepares to vacate his post to become chief executive of AIMS, the government’s embattled sports integrity agency.

AIMS has itself been beset by governance turmoil. Its last two chief executives – Luciano Busuttil and Jean Claude Micallef, both former Labour MPs – were embroiled in protracted disputes with the organisation’s Chair, retired judge Antonio Mizzi. The agency has struggled to maintain continuity amid repeated senior-level resignations and disagreements over its strategic direction.