MCAST scandal: Education Minister chooses his man to conduct ‘independent’ inquiry

An inquiry appointed by Education Minister Clifton Grima to address significant administrative issues at MCAST during his tenure appears compromised and is likely to produce a biased outcome.

Among the many retired judges available, the education minister selected his friend and political appointee, Antonio Mizzi, to lead the ‘independent’ inquiry. Mizzi, a retired and controversial former judge, is already receiving a salary from the Education Ministry and serves as the Chairman of AIMS, the government’s sports integrity authority, a position appointed by the same Minister.

“How can someone who is a government appointee of the same Minister produce an independent report that judges, among other things, the Minister who appointed him?” sources told The Shift.

“If Mizzi was truly serious about not being viewed as just another government apologist, he should not have accepted the Minister’s compromising offer. Even if Mizzi were the fairest person on earth, justice must be seen to be served.”

Former Judge Antonio Mizzi, now in his 70s, has become the most favoured retired judge for conducting ‘independent’ inquiries under the Labour government. Whenever a scandal arises that requires an ‘independent’ inquiry, Mizzi is the first name that comes to mind, even though there are many other retired judges who are equally capable of handling such inquiries.

Mizzi, the husband of former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi, is receiving significant compensation and benefits due to his close ties with the governing Labour Party.

In addition to his two state pensions, one of which is a privileged benefit for former judges, Mizzi currently receives four different financial packages from the government due to his ministerial appointments.

He serves as the Chairman of Aims, the Chairman of the Embryo Protection Foundation, the Chairman of the Prisoners’ Parole Board, and as the Law Commissioner. Furthermore, he has the authority to hire as many consultants as he wishes, including long-time friends. He also travels with a full-time government-paid driver and vehicle.

A recent Freedom of Information request by The Shift seeking information on Mizzi’s consultants at AIMS was turned down.

Mizzi’s family members, including his wife and daughter, are being well supported by the government. His wife, Marlene, a Labour MEP until a few years ago, currently serves as the Chair of the scandal-prone Identity Malta. She has also been appointed to the board of the new government airline, KM Malta Airways, and is Malta’s Ambassador to Sweden.

Their only daughter, Alexandra, who manages the family business, is also receiving government assistance, which includes her role as Chair of the Citizenship by Merit Board and a member of the SportsMalta board.

According to the Education Ministry, Mizzi, along with permanent secretary Nancy Caruana and former RSM managing partner Maria Micallef, is tasked with investigating the serious administrative issues that allowed €2.3 million to be misappropriated from the MCAST payroll over a two-year period without detection. This alleged theft was carried out by former PN councillor Francine Farrugia, who is now facing criminal charges.

Minister Grima and his predecessors—Evarist Bartolo, Owen Bonnici, and Justyne Caruana—had been warned for years about the administrative problems at MCAST, particularly regarding its auditing controls, but they took no action. None of the members of the MCAST board, chaired by Horace Laudi and composed entirely of government appointees, has resigned or been removed from their positions.