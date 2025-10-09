Planning Authority postpones decision on 7-storey block in Xlendi

In a Planning Authority (PA) hearing held earlier this morning, the Planning Commission deferred a decision on a proposed 7-storey block in Xlendi, part of Munxar, which, if approved, would dominate a quiet residential cul-de-sac in an increasingly urbanised locality.

The chairperson of the commission, Elizabeth Ellul, asked the applicant’s architect to revise development plans, deferring the decision to 20 November. Requested revisions include a reduction in the total number of flats and the removal of building features which encroach onto nearby land.

On Wednesday, The Shift published a report outlining how the proposed development is expected to be approved since the PA’s case officer had recommended it for approval, in spite of significant planning issues flagged by objectors and state entities like the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

A screenshot of the location of the development, situated on the corner of Triq Sant’ Andrija and Triq L-Għar ta’ Santa Katerina in Munxar. Photo: Google Maps

During today’s hearing, objectors reiterated their concerns to the Planning Commission, flagging the building’s height when compared to its surroundings, the cramped size of the apartment units, and its encroachment onto land outside of the development zone as particularly problematic.

The architect who applied, Manuela Mercieca – a full-time architect for rogue developer Joseph Portelli – rebutted by stating that the proposed development is all within the development zone and that the building’s facade respects height limitations when considering that the top two floors of the building are set back from the main facade.

Mercieca also defended the small size of each individual apartment unit by stating that, on average, all of the units are up to “the minimum standard” required by law to ensure that each unit has adequate lighting and ventilation.

“This application feels premature and needs a few more months of work,” the commission’s chairperson noted after the exchange between objectors and the project’s architect, suggesting that the project needs to be downsized before being considered for approval.

In July, The Shift reported that the proposed development was being promoted for sale despite a lack of planning permits. The company promoting the development, Estates Direct, is located in Mercury Towers, the massive Paceville tower owned by Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli. Officially, the planning application lists an individual named Joseph Bianco as the sole applicant.

Though the Planning Commission chose to temporarily delay this proposed development, the chairperson’s decision making track record does not inspire much confidence.

As recently as this summer, Ellul hit the headlines after the commission she chairs approved two blocks of apartments in Gozo which were declared illegal by the court: a development spearheaded by Joseph Portelli in Sannat and another owned by Francesco Grima (known as il-Gigu) in Xewkija.