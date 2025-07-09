Controversial Gozo housing project promoted without required permits

A controversial block of flats currently being promoted for sale in Munxar, Gozo, has drawn sharp criticism from residents and several government entities, as the development lacks the necessary permits and is mired in regulatory concerns.

The property, advertised as available “direct from owner” by Estates Direct — a company registered at the address of developer Joseph Portelli at Mercury Towers — does not yet have planning permission.

Official documents list Joseph Bianco as the owner in the Planning Authority’s application, raising further questions about the promotion of the project.

The proposal is currently under scrutiny, with no recommendation yet issued by the Planning Authority’s case officer.Yet, it has already triggered multiple objections from stakeholders, including Transport Malta, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the Environmental Health Directorate, and concerned residents.

One of the central issues is the project’s encroachment onto the full width of a road that was formally designated as part of the local planning scheme.

In an objection submitted to the Planning Authority, Transport Malta warned: “The proposed development should be within the official scheme alignment, UCA building line and/or the established site boundary and should not encroach onto the public road space.”

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage added its own reservations, noting that the site lies at the edge of Munxar’s Development Zone and borders an area classified as having a High Landscape Value Sensitivity according to the Gozo and Comino Local Plan.

Concerns over infrastructure have also been raised. The Environmental Health Directorate criticised the application for failing to include toilet facilities, while the Water Services Corporation flagged the absence of rainwater and sewage system plans.

Local residents have submitted a series of objections, highlighting fears over access to existing homes and the impact on the already limited road network.

One resident complained about the potential loss of a planned road that was intended to improve circulation and connectivity in the area: “Hasn’t enough land been allocated for development? Do we now need to build on roads too?”

Another described the proposal as “a recipe for disaster,” stressing the complications it would pose for those attempting to access their properties. “I struggle to understand who came up with the brilliant idea of putting garages facing other garages on a narrow, dead-end street,” she remarked.

In a heartfelt appeal, one objector implored the authorities to take responsibility: “Please use your paid position by taxpayers to stop ruining our neighbourhoods, island, health, and mental wellbeing.”

Despite growing opposition and unresolved regulatory issues, the project continues to be marketed to potential buyers. As the situation develops, the Planning Authority’s forthcoming decision will be closely watched by both residents and campaigners concerned about Gozo’s urban planning and environmental future.