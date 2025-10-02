Prime Minister’s associate set to get Valletta shop from Lands Authority

Ryan Pace, a 31-year-old lawyer currently holding 12 part-time government positions while running a thriving full-time legal practice, is set to acquire prime government property in Valletta, which was previously used as a takeaway.

Set just a few metres away from the law courts, in Zachary Street, Pace, together with his wife, Amy Christine, submitted the highest bid for the shop through a Lands Authority tender.

So far, it is unclear whether Pace is interested in opening a new food takeaway or, as is most probable, to convert the very well-located shop into an office for his legal firm.

So far, Pace is using another government property as his office. Situated just behind the law courts, the property used to serve as the office of Robert Abela’s legal firm – Abela Advocates.

Even though the premises should have returned to the government, as its emphyteusis had elapsed, the Abelas still kept it, and a government scheme was introduced to renew the emphyteusis for such properties.

Following the issue of the tender for the shop in Zachary Street in August, the Lands Authority received only two bids. The highest, for a payment of €20,001 a year, was submitted by Pace and his wife.

The owners of the adjacent Gambrinus restaurant submitted the only other bid, offering €13,610 a year, matching the lowest request made by the Lands Authority.

The Authority is yet to announce the new tenant, although this usually goes to the highest bidder.

The new occupier of the shop will be given the temporary emphyteusis of the commercial premises for the next 50 years.

The young lawyer, who assisted the Prime Minister and his wife, Lydia, at their legal office before they entered Castille, has been inundated with government appointments since 2020.

So far, Pace is receiving 12 different payments every month, related to his public appointments, which range from the Gaming Authority, where he serves as Chairman, to the Malta Tourism Authority, the Malta Film Commission, and Festivals Malta, among others.

An investigation by The Shift, based on FOI requests, revealed that Pace is currently receiving over €11,000 a month in government retainers while working as a full-time lawyer in his private practice.

Pace also finds the time to look after some of the big clients previously served by the Prime Minister, including developer Paul Attard of GAP, who is also the secretary-general of the Malta Developers Association, and Bonnici Brothers.

An investigation into the close ties between Pace, Robert Abela, and his wife, as well as his government appointments, launched by the National Audit Office, is still ongoing. It was requested by Arnold Cassola, Chair of political party Momentum.