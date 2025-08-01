‘Philanthropists’ slapped with €15 million asset freeze

Accountant Nigel Scerri and his wife, Mikaela, the owners of a tax advisory and accountancy firm, have been subject to a massive asset freeze of approximately €15 million during ongoing criminal proceedings against them, stemming from allegations of money laundering, tax evasion, fraud, and other criminal charges.

A decree issued by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who is overseeing the compilation of evidence against the couple, ordered the Court to freeze a portion of their wealth, which is believed to be linked to the proceeds of crime. This action is being carried out by the Assets Recovery Bureau.

These assets, valued at a total of €15 million, comprise immovable properties located in Sliema, Swieqi, Madliena, Bugibba, and Attard.

Assets related to various companies they control, including Ennesse Limited, Nimik Ltd, Accounting Wise Ltd, Davvero Limited, Payrise Ltd, and several others, were partially affected by the asset freeze.

Despite the latest action, Ennesse Ltd, the couple’s primary accountancy firm located in Msida, remains operational. Until a few weeks ago, it was receiving direct orders from the Health Ministry.

Scerri’s accountant warrant has not been revoked since he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Scerris had hit the headlines for a very different reason in 2023. At the time, Sliema residents had protested over Scerri’s plan to donate a large house in Sliema’s George Borg Olivier Street to be turned into a shelter for poor young people as part of the Soup Kitchen Foundation.

Smelling a rat, the residents had protested loudly, accusing the accountant of using the Foundation for other intentions, including turning the property into a hotel eventually.

At the time, Scerri, 42, had insisted that his was only an act of benevolence, as he wanted to give back to society.

The project was later dropped as the Foundation distanced itself from the Scerris. No reason was ever given for the sudden change of heart.

Last January, the couple were arraigned in Court, pleading not guilty to laundering some €1.5 million.

Their charges stemmed from an audit conducted by the tax authorities on the couple’s multi-million-euro lifestyle.

A tax official told the Court that it was found that between 2016 and 2024, the Scerris managed to acquire some €12 million worth of property and had 26 different accounts, some of which were abroad.

Red flags were raised, leading to further investigations, when the couple took a €1 million loan to finance some property acquisitions and repaid it in full during the same year.

Last May, The Shift reported that despite the serious criminal charges, the Health Ministry was paying the Scerris’ accountancy firm approximately €20,000 per month in direct orders for services at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Between June 2022 and April 2025, the Health Ministry paid Ennesse Ltd more than half a million Euros.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela promised that a competitive tender was to be issued.