Fort Chambray decision is not enough – NGOs

Heritage organisations and Momentum have welcomed the government’s decision to save Fort Chambray’s British-era barracks from demolition but insist that the building needs Grade 1 protection.

Din l-Art Ħelwa, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex have campaigned for preservation, requesting an emergency conservation order in January 2025 that went unheeded.

NGOs now warn that retaining the exterior would be inadequate if original rooms were gutted for hotel accommodation. Attaching modern buildings or surrounding the barracks with new blocks would also compromise their historic setting.

They cited St George’s and Cambridge barracks as examples where Grade 2 scheduling had not prevented major hotel developments.

Momentum spokesperson Matthew Agius echoed those concerns, demanding protection of the interiors, original structure and architectural features.

The Culture Ministry announced an amended masterplan following discussions with developers but did not specify the protection grade or future use.

Media reports citing unnamed sources, that Grade 2 protection and hotel conversion were intended.

In everyday terms, Grade 1 requires preservation inside and outside, with internal structural changes allowed only exceptionally. Grade 2 permits sensitive interior alterations, but does not automatically allow gutting the building. Scheduling policy requires changes to minimise harm to its character.

The Shift identified the incoming consortium as Francesco Grima, Vince Borg of V&C, Ninu Fenech and his sons of TUM Invest, Oliver Brownrigg of BT Group, and Mario Gauci of Burmarrad Commercials. They established BBT Gozo Fort Ltd. Michael Caruana remained the concession holder at the time.

Europa Nostra has advocated Grade 1 protection and consideration of public ownership, while questioning government reimbursement of restoration costs reaching €6 million or more.