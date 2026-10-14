‘Rogue’ development application threatens Cittadella’s status – Architect is former PA board member

A proposal to turn an agricultural store into a substantially enlarged residential property outside Gozo’s development zone has drawn objections from environmental and heritage authorities, amid warnings that it could damage the rural setting and the status of the Ċittadella.

The architect behind application PA/05981/26 is Deborah Busuttil, a former member of the Planning Authority’s Planning Board and close to the Labour administration. George Sultana is listed as the applicant.

The site, an agricultural field at Triq ta’ Wara s-Sur in Rabat, lies approximately 160 metres from the Ċittadella and immediately outside a scheduled Class A Area of Archaeological Importance.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage warned that the application, if approved, might impinge on the status of the historic Ċittadella in its candidacy for potential inscription into the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Busuttil served for several years on the government’s Planning Board. She was subsequently among the members replaced during a 2024 reshuffle. Before, the government had also appointed her to the board of Transport Malta, and she still occupies other government positions.

The application proposes converting an agricultural store into a domestic garage and constructing a new dwelling through additional ground-floor rooms. A first-floor washroom, internal and external alterations and ancillary works are also proposed.

Objecting, NGO Għawdix said that the application represents a fundamental departure from the agricultural purpose for which the original structure was permitted.

According to the organisation, the approximately 60-square-metre store would become part of a substantially enlarged residential property, including a garage, kitchen, living and dining area, bedrooms, bathrooms and other domestic accommodation.

Its objection warns that agricultural buildings authorised to support rural activity should not become a stepping stone to residential development outside the development zone.

The Environment and Resources Authority shares those concerns. It said that the existing building was approved to support agricultural activities.

ERA warned that residential conversion would cause urban encroachment outside the development zone, intensification of structures, additional land take-up and visual impacts.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has expressly stated that it is not in favour of the proposal from a cultural heritage perspective.

It stressed that development in this location must safeguard the area’s intrinsic values, particularly views towards and from the Ċittadella.

The proposed intensification could create an undesirable precedent, it warned, with incremental development adversely affecting the landmark’s rural setting and visual appreciation.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has also objected.

No reccomendation has been issued yet by the PA’s directorate.