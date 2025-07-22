Malta’s law and order meltdown

It’s a scene that would have been unthinkable a decade ago — Italian police officers patrolling the streets of Malta side by side with the country’s police force.

Yet this summer, that image has become a reality. Not as part of some grand European initiative, nor an exercise in ceremonial cooperation, but because Malta’s government has quietly conceded it can no longer manage on its own.

Official statements speak of “bilateral cooperation” and “enhanced public safety” in tourist areas. But scratch the surface, and the picture is far less polished.

What we are witnessing is the State’s admission that its law enforcement is buckling under pressure. A government once so eager to tout Malta as a destination of excellence now relies on foreign officers to make up for its own failures.

Years of underinvestment, chronic political interference, and a shortsighted tourism strategy that welcomed the reckless and the rowdy have gutted the Police Force.

The Commissioner, Angelo Gafà, who was meant to be a reformer, has instead presided over a Force that seems increasingly passive, reactive, and disrespected — both by the government and the public it serves.

Tourism has surged, but so have reports of antisocial behaviour, violent incidents, and lawlessness in Malta’s most popular areas. The government did not ensure that the Police Force was equipped to deal with this surge.

The result? A security gap, now being plugged by Italian officers — an extraordinary, if not downright embarrassing, turn of events.

The Opposition didn’t hold back. The PN described the move as a “certificate of failure”. When a government calls in foreign law enforcement because it has allowed its own systems to decay, it’s less a strategy and more a surrender.

This isn’t just a policing issue. It’s symptomatic of a broader culture of neglect and hollowed-out institutions.

Malta’s government has allowed impunity to flourish — a place where “anything goes” became an unspoken motto. The reckless brand of tourism encouraged in recent years, with its focus on volume over quality, has compounded the problem.

Now, with the streets slipping out of control, those responsible for this mess are scrambling for foreign backup.

There’s a deep disrespect here too for Malta’s police officers. Men and women who show up to serve with limited resources, minimal backing, and now the added insult of being seen as incapable in their own country.

Instead of reform, investment, and leadership, they get foreign stopgaps and press statements.

The government’s response is a textbook example of crisis management without foresight: ignore the problem, let it fester, and when it explodes, hand it off to someone else.

What Malta needs is not borrowed patrols or photo-op partnerships. It needs a wholesale rethink of how it manages public safety, tourism, and governance. That requires leadership from both the government and the police hierarchy.