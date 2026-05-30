Democracy is not a bargaining chip

This morning, I woke up to a Facebook post showing an individual who had hammered his voting document to his front door with a handwritten message: “No parking, no vote. Thank you, Mayor.”

That single image perfectly captures a troubling attitude that has become all too common in Malta. We have reduced one of the most important rights in a democracy to a transaction.

We treat our vote not as a responsibility, but as a bargaining chip. We act as though politicians are there to serve our personal wishes rather than govern a country.

First of all, what makes someone believe they are entitled to their own parking space in a country where the lack of parking is frustrating thousands of people every single day? Parking is a national challenge, not a personal grievance to be solved for one individual. Who exactly deserves special treatment over everyone else?

Too often, we fail to understand the true value of our vote. Voting is not about rewarding politicians for doing us favours. It is not about securing a permit, a parking space, a job, or some other personal advantage. It is about deciding the direction of our country and our communities.

The right to vote was not handed to us lightly. Throughout history, people fought for democratic representation because they understood that political decisions affect every aspect of life.

Elections determine the quality of our healthcare, the standard of our education, the protection of our environment, the strength of our economy, the safety of our streets, and the rights we enjoy as citizens.

When we vote, we are choosing the policies and values that will shape our future. We are deciding what kind of country we want Malta to be. We are influencing decisions that will affect not only ourselves but also our children and future generations.

That is why the growing culture of protest votes, spoiled ballots, and uncollected voting documents deserves serious reflection. Every citizen has the right to express dissatisfaction. Democracy includes the freedom to reject political parties and candidates. But we should also ask ourselves what we are trying to achieve.

Do we genuinely believe we are making a statement by refusing to participate? Or are we simply surrendering our voice?

The reality is straightforward: if you do not use your vote, someone else will. Elections are decided by those who turn up. The decisions made afterwards will affect you regardless of whether you participated.

Refusing to vote does not remove you from the system. It simply reduces your influence over the outcome.

What makes this even more frustrating is that many of the loudest voices on social media are often the first to disengage when election day arrives.

We spend years complaining about traffic, overdevelopment, public services, governance, and quality of life. We argue endlessly online about what is wrong with the country. Yet when given the opportunity to help shape the future, some choose to stay home.

Why were you complaining all these years? Now is the time to lend your voice to address those problems.

Democracy demands more from us than complaints. It demands participation.

Showing up at the ballot box is not an endorsement of perfection. No candidate, party, or administration will ever satisfy every expectation.

Voting is not about finding perfection; it is about making choices, weighing priorities, and accepting our responsibility as citizens.

Today, Malta votes. Whether the elections are local, national, or European, the principle remains the same. Democracy is about standing up to be counted. It is about recognising that our vote is not a favour we grant to politicians but a right we exercise for ourselves, our communities, and our country.

Vote.