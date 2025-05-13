Criminally charged, politically rewarded: Ronald Mizzi is back

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision to reappoint Ronald Mizzi as Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister is a glaring affront to justice and accountability in Malta.

Mizzi, who faces criminal charges stemming from the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal, is emblematic of the very corruption that has plagued Maltese governance.

The Vitals inquiry, a comprehensive magisterial investigation, recommended criminal charges against several high-ranking officials, including Mizzi, for their roles in the fraudulent €4 billion hospital privatisation deal.

Mizzi served as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects during the period when the controversial Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) hospital concession was conceived and implemented.

His role in the Vitals scandal has been the subject of significant scrutiny, culminating in criminal charges and subsequent resignation.

As Permanent Secretary, Mizzi was a key figure in the negotiation and execution of the €4 billion, 30-year concession awarded to VGH for the management of three public hospitals in Malta.

Investigations revealed that Mizzi exercised considerable influence over the deal, dictating actions related to the concession. This level of involvement positioned him as a central player in the orchestration of the agreement.

In July 2024, Mizzi was indicted on charges related to fraud and money laundering. The court found sufficient prima facie evidence for him to face trial over his role in the hospitals deal.

This scandal, which involved the transfer of public hospitals to VGH, later sold to Steward Health Care, was annulled due to fraud.

The inquiry’s findings led to charges of bribery and money laundering against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and other top officials., including Ronald Mizzi’s boss, former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Abela’s reappointment of Mizzi not only disregards these serious allegations but also undermines the integrity of ongoing judicial proceedings.

By reinstating an individual under criminal investigation to a position of significant influence, Abela signals a disturbing tolerance for corruption within his administration. As Abela declared, ‘they were just doing their jobs’.



Moreover, Abela has actively sought to weaken the mechanisms that brought these issues to light. His reforms to magisterial inquiries rushed through parliament place undue burdens on citizens seeking justice, requiring them to first approach the police and provide admissible evidence before an inquiry can be initiated.

Make no mistake, these changes are intended to shield government officials from scrutiny. Ronald Mizzi’s appointment as Permanent Secretary for the implementation of the Labour government’s Vision 2050 is confirmation of this.

Abela’s actions reflect a broader pattern of undermining judicial independence. He has publicly criticised the cost and duration of magisterial inquiries, questioned their legitimacy, and even leaked inquiry findings to pro-government media outlets. Such behaviour not only compromises the judiciary’s autonomy but also erodes public trust in Malta’s democratic institutions.

In reappointing Mizzi and attacking the judicial processes that hold officials accountable, Abela continues to demonstrate a blatant disregard for justice and his role in preserving democratic values in the country.