Illegal penthouses and pools in Sannat: PA adamant on accommodating Joseph Portelli in contempt of court

The Planning Authority is stepping up its efforts to accommodate illegalities committed by rogue construction magnate Joseph Portelli in Sannat.

Following a Court of Appeals ruling last year, declaring that the building of a row of penthouses and two ODZ pools in Sannat was illegal, and that the permit issued by the Planning Authority was revoked, the government, though the Authority still accepted a ‘summary application’ to re-issue a permit in contempt of court.

Following this development, Din l-Art Ħelwa objected and asked for the law to be applied and the permit revoked again in line with the court’s decision.

Yet, in preparation for a final vote on the NGO’s request – to take place on Thursday – the Planning Authority is insisting that it will not be revoking the permit, against the court’s ruling, finding legal loopholes to justify the procedure used to accommodate Portelli and his partners, Mark Agius known as Ta’ Dirjanu and Daniel Refalo.

On its part, Din l-Art Ħelwa is insisting that the Planning Board, chaired by Emanuel Camilleri, has no option but to revoke the permit it issued and force Portelli to observe the law, as the Court of Appeal is the highest decision-making institution on law and order.

Last year, Portelli indicated that the Planning Authority would still accommodate him, claiming that the court’s decision to revoke his permits was just “a matter of interpretation.”

“The court simply gave a different interpretation of how the Planning Authority is interpreting penthouse policies,” Portelli said in a statement to the media.

In March 2024, following a long legal battle by NGOs, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti declared that the Planning Authority issued an irregular permit for a row of penthouses and two pools, which went against its own policies. He revoked the permits.

“There can be no ‘reassessment’ of what was specifically stated by the Court of Appeal. The Planning Authority’s decision in this regard amounts to a grave error. It is misleading and based on incorrect information, and does not reflect the reality on the ground. For these reasons also, the permit should be revoked,” Din l-Art Ħelwa is arguing.

The majority of Planning Board members are appointees of Planning and Gozo Minister Cint Camilleri who also act as his canvassers.