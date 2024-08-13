‘Surreal’: PA sanctions Joseph Portelli penthouses declared illegal by court

The Planning Authority has given its green light to sanction two penthouses in Sannat, Gozo, built by developer Joseph Portelli, which were declared illegal by Malta’s highest court earlier this year.

In what PA sources described as “a surreal situation”, the Planning Commission approved PA03869/24, filed by an Indian citizen, Tarlochan Singh, on behalf of Portelli.

The permit was approved through a so-called “summary process” and the penthouses form part of a whole storey of penthouses which last March was declared illegal by the Court of Appeal presided by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

Asked to explain how the PA could even consider such an application, let alone approve it, the PA said it could not comment at this stage.

“In view that this application was published on 7 August and is within the 30-day suspension period, it is premature to make any comments at this stage in view of reconsideration and/or appeals which can be filed with regard to the development permit in question,” a PA spokesman said.

Pressed by The Shift to quote which law or rules it used to approve this controversial decision and if this may be considered an affront on the rule of law, the PA declined to comment.

So far, no appeal has been filed on this decision, even though PA sources said they expect one.

“The PA decision is very dangerous if it is left unnoticed. It will open the floodgates to possibly sanction similar illegal structures declared by the court, such as the one of the illegal pool built by Minister Ian Borg. The situation is really worrying, and it is impossible to explain under which rules the PA proceeded to legalise a building struck down by the court.”

Last March, following some three years of appeals, Malta’s highest court revoked the permit (PA2035/21) with which Portelli’s clan built a four-storey block of apartments in Sannat, complete with a communal pool.

Since the developers took advantage of the appeals timeline, the development was completed before the final decision. Then, the court ruled that the top floor of the built block, which consisted of penthouses, and a communal swimming pool, were illegal.

The court decision cannot be appealed and is final, meaning that the illegal structures must be removed or dismantled, according to law.

Instead, the PA permitted applicant Tarlochan Singh, who declared in the application that he was not the owner of the two penthouses, to apply to sanction the illegal structures and then proceeded to approve it.

Planning experts confirmed the ramifications of this approval are very serious.

Last week, through another company, Excel Investments Ltd, Portelli applied to sanction two massive ODZ pools built illegally in Qala, which the court also struck down.

The PA is still considering the application despite the court’s decision. In the meantime, according to laws put in place to advantage developers, an enforcement order on the illegalities was suspended until the application was determined.

In May 2023, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised to change the laws regarding the appeals process. Yet it’s business as usual.