Sports integrity authority in crisis as top officials leave

The government’s sports integrity authority, known as AIMS, is facing a serious crisis as many of its top officials have either left the organisation or are planning to do so.

Sources confirmed that several senior officials, including the Chief Integrity Director, the Chief IT Officer, and another senior administrative staff member, have already departed and taken new positions within the public sector.

Further resignations are anticipated in the coming days, as the Authority, chaired by retired Judge Antonio Mizzi, has been struggling with one crisis after another over the past few months.

Following the sudden resignation of former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef, who was appointed to the position by the Prime Minister despite Judge Mizzi’s objection, the Authority has yet to find a new CEO.

Micallef had succeeded another former Labour MP, Luciano Busuttil, who had a falling out with the 72-year-old retired judge.

Meanwhile, the individual recommended by Judge Mizzi for the CEO position, Ryan Borg, has been rejected by the Education Minister, who is politically responsible for AIMS.

Following Micallef’s resignation, Borg, the Director for Strategy and former Chief of Staff to Minister Clifton Grima, faced public embarrassment when recordings of his private conversations criticising his former boss were leaked to the media.

In these conversations, Borg referred to his Minister as “not fit for purpose” and claimed that Grima was unaware of important developments happening around him, even within his own private secretariat.

As a result of the damaging recordings, Borg was placed on forced leave, during which he promised to sue the unnamed individual responsible for the recordings. However, Borg did not pursue legal action and has recently returned to his position without following through on his threat to sue.

Sources at AIMS have informed The Shift that while Chairman Mizzi is still advocating for Borg’s promotion, the Ministry, which ultimately has the Authority to decide AIMS’s personnel matters, is demonstrating significant resistance.

Established in 2021 as the national regulatory body aimed at safeguarding the integrity of sports, AIMS has struggled to establish itself. Despite having recruited around 20 staff members, the agency has faced considerable downsizing and is often described by sports organisations as a “white elephant.”

Additionally, several board members, chaired by a former Judge, have been accused of conflicts of interest due to their roles in other sports organisations, their involvement in setting anti-doping rules, and their private professions as sports medics.