Former Clifton Grima aide who called minister ‘unfit’ rejoins state agency, withholds legal action

Ryan Borg, the former chief of staff to Education Minister Clifton Grima who once branded his former boss as “not fit for purpose,” has quietly returned to his government-funded role at the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS).

Borg had stepped back from his position following a series of leaked phone conversations in which he harshly criticised Grima and members of the minister’s team.

Despite vowing legal action against the person he claimed was behind the leaks, Borg has yet to initiate any court proceedings, despite describing the leaks as “illegal and a breach of privacy,” warning that the person responsible must answer in court for their actions.

When approached to state why he had not yet taken the promised legal action, Borg declined to elaborate, telling The Shift: “I have no comments to make at this stage.”

Borg’s outspoken remarks, which were made public last month, included pointed criticisms of Grima’s leadership and accusations of dysfunction within the ministry.

He alleged that most members of the minister’s secretariat were underqualified and routinely absent, while also disparaging his successor, Joe Filletti, as someone “who can’t even write.”

His return to AIMS comes after a brief period of forced leave. Internal sources say Borg had previously been considered for the post of CEO, a role that became vacant following the acrimonious departure of former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef.

Micallef resigned amid tensions with AIMS chairman, former judge Tonio Mizzi, husband of former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi. No internal probe was launched to determine who leaked the internal documents that precipitated Micallef’s exit.

AIMS, established to promote integrity in sport, has been dogged by controversy since its inception.

The Authority has struggled with political interference, multiple leadership changes, and limited progress in fulfilling its mandate.