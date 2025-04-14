PN joins PL and approves JPO’s nomination as Rwanda ambassador

The controversial nomination of former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Rwanda has been approved by Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee.

In a surprise decision, Pullicino Orlando’s nomination received unanimous support. The three Members of Parliament from the Nationalist Party (PN) on the committee—Adrian Delia, Janice Chetcuti, and Julie Zahra—voted with the government to approve his appointment.

Pullicino Orlando is a contentious figure, widely seen as a turncoat when he switched allegiance to the Labour Party in power.

During a brief presentation to the Parliamentary Committee, Pullicino Orlando boasted of his close connections with Rwanda’s government, facilitated through his involvement with the KeNUP Africa Foundation, an NGO based in the country’s capital, Kigali.

Pullicino Orlando said he has been closely following developments in Rwanda for an extended period and has visited the country multiple times, including attending a Commonwealth summit as part of the government’s delegation.

He also addressed the ongoing tensions between Rwanda and neighbouring Congo, openly criticising Western nations, particularly Belgium, for the current situation.

During the session, no questions were raised by the Opposition MPs, except for a request to clarify his role within the NGO.

Although Pullicino Orlando will not be relocating to Rwanda, he will receive a new honoraria payment related to his new role.

This adds to his other government position as Executive Chairman of the National Skills Council, for which he is paid €70,000 annually, while also running his dental clinic in Żebbuġ full-time.

Pullicino Orlando first gained notoriety in 2008 when, while advocating for environmental issues, he attempted to develop land he owned in Mistra—a Natura 2000 site—into a club. This move led to his estrangement from the PN government at the time.

He switched allegiance to the Labour Party and ran for election but failed to secure a seat. Yet he has remained on the public payroll since Labour came to power 12 years ago.