Ousted Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando given new €70,000 salary for minor role

After being fired from his role as Chair of the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando was given a new €70,000 annual retainer.

A former PN MP who turned Labour as soon as disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat took the helm at Castille in 2013, Pullicino was retained in the post of MCST Chair until he was asked to step down last October by Parliamentary Secretary Keith Tanti.

His removal followed a damning NAO report that found mismanagement and possible abuse in direct orders awarded on Pullicino Orlando’s watch.

But after being fired, he was given a full-time role as the executive chairman of a minor committee within the Education Ministry, called the ‘National Skills Council’ despite retaining his full-time private business – a dentistry clinic in Żebbuġ.

Through this appointment, Education Minister Clifton Grima ignored a directive issued by Prime Minister Robert Abela stating that executive chairmen or CEOs cannot have other jobs.

Pullicino Orlando’s new contract was tabled in parliament following a question by PN MP Karol Aquilina. It shows Pullicino Orlando is expected to work at least 40 hours weekly for the council.

Yet the time he must attend to his taxpayer-funded duties is conveniently not specified.

The new job, given for the next four years, will cost taxpayers a basic wage of €41,764 a year and includes several other perks.

A €12,000 allowance called ‘market corrective allowance’, a fully expensed car together with 150 litres of fuel a month, €1,600 in communications allowance, €2,096 as an expense allowance and an additional €6,205 performance bonus to be approved every year by the minister.

In total, taxpayers will be paying Pullicino Orlando over €70,000 a year.

The minister refused to reply to questions on how Pullicino Orlando is expected to work full-time for the ministry while running his private dental practice.

Pullicino Orlando, 59, has been on a government salary while running his private business for the last 10 years.