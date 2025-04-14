Illegal kiosks on protected Comino to be allowed another year, despite promises

Despite Comino’s status as a protected Natura 2000 site, illegal kiosks will once again be allowed to operate on the island this summer—continuing a years-long saga of political favouritism, environmental neglect, and broken promises.

The mobile kiosks, which have been operating without proper permits since 2015, are located within one of Malta’s most ecologically sensitive areas. Their presence has long been a point of contention, given their clear violation of planning and environmental regulations.

Yet authorities have not only failed to enforce the law but have actively facilitated their continued presence.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg confirmed that the current situation will remain unchanged in 2025, citing a lack of time for reform.

We did not have enough time to change the situation this year. When I took over this responsibility, it was already too late to conduct a proper tendering process,” Borg told The Shift. “However, starting in the summer of 2026, everyone will have to compete and pay the right price.”

Borg also noted that the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is considering limiting the number of kiosks and introducing a standardised, environmentally sensitive design for future operators.

Borg’s predecessor, Clayton Bartolo—who was removed from office last year—had promised reform for three years but failed to take action. His family has business interests tied to Comino – his father and uncles own water sports and ferry businesses that regularly visit the island.

In reply to parliamentary questions by PN MP Rebekah Borg, Minister Borg revealed that the number of kiosks operating without Planning Authority permits has doubled since 2015. Not a single one has gone through a public tendering process or has the necessary permits. The businesses are primarily owned by Gozitan operators closely linked to political figures.

To support these illegal operations, the Gozo Ministry spent thousands of euro upgrading the road infrastructure leading to the kiosks.

Utilities were also installed, including a trench dug for water and electricity—works that were only stopped following the intervention of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). The architect responsible for illegal works carried out by the Gozo Ministry was the Labour Party’s Organising Secretary, William Lewis.

Despite this, business on Comino has continued as usual, without any enforcement action from the Planning Authority.

Contracts obtained by The Shift through Freedom of Information requests reveal that nine out of 11 kiosks were granted encroachment permits at a heavily subsidised rate of €10,000 for the summer season.

According to MTA’s conservative estimates, these businesses earn over €100,000 per month during peak tourist periods while paying a pittance in return. Each kiosk only pays €5,000 by April and another €5,000 by the end of August.

With an estimated 10,000 visitors descending on Comino daily during summer, the island is struggling under the pressure.

A recent trend—serving cocktails in hollowed pineapples—has led to additional waste, with the area littered with rotting pineapples and overrun with rats. The MTA introduced an €8,000 fee last year to offset the environmental damage, but kiosk owners who refused to pay faced no penalties.

While Minister Borg has announced plans to reduce daily visitor numbers to 5,000, no implementation details have been shared to date.

Despite Comino’s protected status, authorities continue to allow—and in some cases enable—illegal commercial activity that directly undermines its ecological value.

As yet another summer approaches, the pressure on one of Malta’s natural gems continues to go unchecked.