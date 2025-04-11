Casa calls for continued pressure against lawsuits faced by journalists

MEP and Head of the Maltese EPP Delegation David Casa has stressed the importance of keeping public scrutiny high regarding vexatious lawsuits against journalists (SLAPP), asserting that “the reputational cost of filing SLAPP suits will help to dissuade them from being filed in the first place.”

Casa’s remarks came following the announcement of the five winners of the European SLAPP Contest 2025, an initiative organised by CASE—a coalition of NGOs from across Europe working against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs). The satirical awards aim to spotlight the worst offenders in SLAPP abuse.

Casa was one of five MEPs selected to serve as jurists for this year’s awards. He was chosen based on his consistent advocacy for the protection of journalists targeted by abusive lawsuits. In 2018, he became the first MEP to call for an EU directive against such court proceedings.

“The awards are a vital reminder of the destructive effect of SLAPPs, and the fact that despite the historic achievements we have made in the fight for a stronger press, this remains an ongoing battle,” Casa said.

He emphasised the need to remain vigilant, noting: “We have a Directive in place that is already working. But we must remain proactive in identifying them and exposing abusive litigation when we recognise it. Those with something to hide should not be allowed to abuse legal systems to bully their critics and silence them.”

He added that “this advocacy serves to deliver to bullies exactly what they are seeking to avoid: exposure.”

The 2025 SLAPP Contest highlighted Clean Tech International from Romania as the ‘Corporate Bully of the Year, while French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati was named ‘SLAPP Politician of the Year’.

The UK’s Signature Clinic received the title of ‘Farcical Threat of the Year,’ and ‘International Bully of the Year’ went to Energy Transfer, operating in both the US and the Netherlands. Italian oil giant ENI took the infamous distinction of “SLAPP Addict of the Year.”

The subject builds on a conference held by The Shift in 2023, ‘Silencing Freedom, Weaponising the Law‘, which included CASE members as well as international and Maltese lawyers as panellists.

Casa was among the speakers at the conference. He said national laws were often not enough to protect journalists.

While Malta has bragged that it was among the first EU member states to introduce legislation against SLAPPs, it has received criticism for weakening the Directive.

More information about the awards and CASE’s work can be found here.