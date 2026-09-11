Former Tourism Minister questions manure plant on doorstep of Mellieħa Bay

Former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has demanded answers over plans for a massive manure treatment plant in Mellieħa, saying he discovered the project by chance despite its potential consequences for residents, businesses and the island’s tourism industry.

The proposed national facility – already several years late – would process between 300,000 and 350,000 tonnes of manure and slurry annually, alongside other agricultural waste, on a 19,000-square-metre site beside the Water Services Corporation’s wastewater treatment plant.

Through a social media post, Bartolo questioned why Mellieħa had been selected, whether alternative locations were assessed and what consultation had taken place before the site was put forward.

He asked whether the local council, Transport Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority and tourism operators had been consulted, warning that the implications could extend well beyond the plant’s boundaries.

Bartolo, who hails from Mellieha, also questioned whether the project could mean more than 150 additional truck journeys daily, potentially routed through Xemxija or Manikata.

Odours, noise, possible contamination and the impact on Mellieħa Bay feature prominently among his concerns.

Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta – a satellite agency of the Agriculture Ministry – is seeking, through a tender, a private concessionaire to design, finance, build and operate the facility for 25 years before transferring it back.

The tender has an estimated value of €511 million for the 25-year concession. It is estimated that a capital expenditure of between €70 million and €90 million is needed, with annual operating costs of €8 million to €12 million.

The project also includes a 7,800-square-metre collection and temporary storage site in Għajnsielem, Gozo. Intended products include renewable fuels, food-grade carbon dioxide and fertilisers.