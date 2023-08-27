Works on PM’s Gozo guesthouse ongoing despite permit still pending

Construction works on a farmhouse in Xewkija, Gozo, which Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia intend to convert into a guesthouse for tourism accommodation, are in full swing despite no permit having been issued by the Planning Authority.

Residents living next to the prime minister’s farmhouse in Triq Mġarr Ix-Xini told The Shift that contractors have been working on site for the past weeks.

They also said Lydia Abela, the prime minister’s wife, has regularly inspected the works with architect Joe Cassar.

A visit to the site by The Shift this week confirmed that structural and construction works are indeed ongoing despite the Planning Authority not yet approving the guesthouse permit.

According to a notice placed outside the farmhouse by ALDB & Associates – the company overseeing Health and Safety rules during the ongoing construction – the works quote PA01881/23 as the permit for works to be carried out. Yet, this application is still under consideration.

The onsite information also lists Ray Vella as the site manager responsible for the ongoing works being carried out by John Vella as the lead contractor.

The Shift is informed that the latter is an employee of Vella Brothers Ready-Mix Limited, better known as ‘Tal-Malla’ from Xewkija. They have received a number of government direct orders during the past years, particularly on large public works projects in Gozo.

No commencement date was listed on the sign outside the prime minister’s farmhouse – the section was left blank. This is in breach of the law.

Robert and Lydia Abela have been owning this farmhouse for several years. In 2012, they applied for a permit to convert it into a four-bedroom residence with a large outdoor pool.

No work was carried out, and the permit had to be renewed in 2017.

Again, no work commenced. In 2021, during Abela’s first year in office, Lydia Abela applied to convert the farmhouse into a large seven-double-bedroom residence.

After The Shift flagged this change, indicating the plans showed the prime minister intends to build a boutique hotel using a ‘residential’ application to avoid paying higher fees for commercial developments, Mrs Abela again submitted fresh plans, now as a guesthouse.

According to the new plans, the Abelas applied to excavate the land beneath their farmhouse to include a sprawling garden, an internal pool, spa, wine cellar and other facilities related to tourism accommodation.