Festivals Malta CEO issues call to promote his daughter

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Festivals Malta Chairman Aaron Zahra are facing significant pressure to take action against CEO Francis Agius amid allegations that he issued a tailored vacancy to promote his daughter, Caroline.

Officials at the government agency responsible for organising national celebrations and festivals revealed to The Shift that Agius recruited his daughter a few years ago while he was already a director there.

Staff members, who requested anonymity, reported that many employees have informed both the minister and the chairman about this troubling development but feel their concerns have been ignored.

“This is nepotism at its worst. It’s not just about politics, as all employees at our agency are PL supporters. It’s about discrimination and turning a government agency into a fiefdom for the CEO and his daughter, with the blessing of the minister and the chairman,” an internal source said.



Agius was appointed CEO in June 2023 following a fallout among his predecessor, Annabel Stivala, and the minister and Zahra. He has been with the agency for many years. While serving as director, he facilitated his daughter’s selection as a full-time employee.

Recently, Agius issued an internal call to fill a new Senior Official and Marketing Manager position. The announcement stated that the CEO would be able to choose the selection board. Only two officials applied for the position, one of whom was the CEO’s daughter.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici did not respond when asked to confirm the current issue and clarify why he has not initiated an investigation into the serious allegations of nepotism. The chairman also ignored questions.

Francis Agius has also remained silent despite multiple requests from The Shift to explain his actions.

Festivals Malta was previously run by Labour activist Norman Hamilton. The National Audit Office (NAO) described it as managed like a rural village club, with no established procedures, no compliance with rules, and disregard for public procurement laws.

Following Robert Abela’s rise to power, Hamilton was dismissed, and the prime minister’s events manager was appointed. Aaron Zahra was awarded two roles and two financial packages.

In 2023, Annabel Stivala, a staunch Labour supporter and canvasser for Owen Bonnici from Zejtun, stepped down after conflicts with Zahra.

According to her colleagues, she did not want to be involved in directives issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and Zahra regarding who should receive direct orders and tenders. Stivala has never publicly explained her sudden departure.