Maltese commissioner-designate earmarked for weakest EU portfolio

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s nominee to become Malta’s next EU Commissioner is being earmarked for one of the less important portfolios in the EU executive, according to speculation in Brussels.

Described by EU-affairs specialists Politico as inexperienced and weak, Glenn Micallef, just 34 and with no ministerial experience, is being touted to be given the equality portfolio, an insignificant position in Brussels.

If confirmed on Wednesday, when Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to make its final announcement, Malta will be getting the same portfolio currently occupied by Commissioner Helena Dalli, who has struggled to leave a mark during her five-year term at the EU capital.

According to Politico, Malta will not even get the newly created post of Commissioner for the Mediterranean—an idea pushed for by several Mediterranean states, including Malta. This post is expected to be given to the Cypriot nominee, Costas Kadis.

Politico said that since Malta decided to send an inexperienced nominee with no political clout, it will be getting one of the weakest positions.

“There are other disadvantages,” Politico said.

“Malta (like others) refused to send a female nominee to Brussels to achieve von der Leyen’s goal of a gender-balanced Commission and is also the smallest country in the bloc. With European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the island already has a top job in Brussels, which leaves Micallef likely to get one of the less important portfolios,” it added.

During the past weeks, pressure mounted on Prime Minister Robert Abela to heed von der Leyen’s wish to replace Micallef’s nomination. Officials close to outgoing Commissioner Helena Dalli lobbied hard on von der Leyen to pressure Abela and nominate her for a second term.

However, Abela stood firm on the nomination of his chief of staff, snubbing Dalli. Sources close to Abela said that the prime minister was adamant about replacing Dalli due to her poor performance in Brussels.

Meanwhile, according to Politico, the big portfolios are expected to be handed to France, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, and Spain, all of which will have their commissioner as Vice President.

While the strong competition portfolio, by far the most powerful, is still to be decided, Politico speculated that France’s Thierry Breton will get Industry. At the same time, Spain’s Teresa Ribera, currently the deputy prime minister of her country, will be responsible for the all-important Green Deal.