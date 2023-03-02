Stewards-Vitals deal enablers shirk responsibility, like the politicians

A review of Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale’s judgement confirming the 2015 €4 billion fraudulent hospitals deal was one of the biggest heists ever perpetrated against the State shows there were many government enablers who either gave the illicit contracts their stamp of approval or looked the other way when they had been duty-bound to raise the alarm.

The judgement and summaries of testimony given in the case expose one consistent and common denominator: all the enablers were quick to tell the court they had nothing to do with the deal, they were just following orders or they weren’t aware of the plot unfolding before their very eyes.

These include not only the politicians who have been passing the buck around but also politically-appointed officials and senior civil servants of otherwise good standing.

While the fraud and corruption exposed in court cemented the common understanding of how the government had been completely captured by a three-man-clan headed by disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and comprising his associates Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, there were many others not only unquestioningly obeyed orders but who even facilitated the clan’s road map.

Among the most notorious enablers were members of former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s cabinet, who, despite seeing the rotten deal taking shape, either lent a helping hand or removed obstacles to the premeditated deals being realised.

Ministers Chris Fearne and his former cabinet colleagues Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna were the first in line.

While they now all claim they knew nothing and that the deals – that have now been lambasted by the courts as having been premeditatedly crafted out of corruption for self-enrichment – were struck behind their backs, the facts that came out from the case tell a different story.