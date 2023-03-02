Stewards-Vitals deal enablers shirk responsibility, like the politicians

A review of Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale’s judgement confirming the 2015 €4 billion fraudulent hospitals deal was one of the biggest heists ever perpetrated against the State shows there were many government enablers who either gave the illicit contracts their stamp of approval or looked the other way when they had been duty-bound to raise the alarm.
The judgement and summaries of testimony given in the case expose one consistent and common denominator: all the enablers were quick to tell the court they had nothing to do with the deal, they were just following orders or they weren’t aware of the plot unfolding before their very eyes.
These include not only the politicians who have been passing the buck around but also politically-appointed officials and senior civil servants of otherwise good standing.
While the fraud and corruption exposed in court cemented the common understanding of how the government had been completely captured by a three-man-clan headed by disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and comprising his associates Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, there were many others not only unquestioningly obeyed orders but who even facilitated the clan’s road map.
Among the most notorious enablers were members of former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s cabinet, who, despite seeing the rotten deal taking shape, either lent a helping hand or removed obstacles to the premeditated deals being realised.
Ministers Chris Fearne and his former cabinet colleagues Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna were the first in line.
While they now all claim they knew nothing and that the deals – that have now been lambasted by the courts as having been premeditatedly crafted out of corruption for self-enrichment – were struck behind their backs, the facts that came out from the case tell a different story.
The table lists the enablers mentioned in the court judgment. Click on the arrow at the bottom of the table, or search to see more names.
Chris Fearne, now Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister, had been Parliamentary Secretary for Health under Konrad Mizzi. But after Mizzi’s resignation in disgrace in the Panama Papers fallout, he was made fully responsible for the fraudulent deal, which he went on to support wholeheartedly.
Fearne was also personally responsible for the concession being sold from Vitals to Steward Health Care in 2017. So much so that he had even flown to Boston to give his consent for Vitals to transfer its shares over to Steward.
Despite this and other negotiations with Steward over the years since, and after approving additional, ever-increasing payments for Steward along the way, he now says he is to not be held responsible.
Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Vitals’ shareholders before the tender was even issued, for his part insists he was simply following orders from above.
Cardona’s cabinet colleague former finance minister Edward Scicluna – the most empowered minister to stop the deal – also testified that he knew nothing even though tens of millions of euros were paid out of the State coffers for which he was directly responsible.
His permanent secretary, Alfred Camilleri, known for his no-nonsense approach under the previous Nationalist administration, was also a director of Projects Malta – the agency that negotiated and finalised the deal for Konrad Mizzi.
Camilleri, however, insists he knew, too, nothing either even though he admitted he had never seen a tender like that for the three state hospitals in his long career.
Other political appointees known for their loyalty and beholden to Mizzi and other ministers similarly testified that they were not aware of anything untoward.
Evaluation and adjudication committee chairman James Camenzuli, who was aided by Nexia BT’s Manuel Castagna and the GWU’s financial factotum Robert Borg, played down his crucial role as one of Mizzi’s chief enablers of the deal.
Camenzuli told the court that due diligence had not been carried out and that “it was the government’s decision at the end of the day”.
Camenzuli has been retained by Muscat’s successor, Prime Minister Robert Abela and is now responsible for millions of euros in disbursements for renewable energy subsidies granted by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS). He is also the chief executive officer at Projects Plus, a Projects Malta subsidiary.
Other prime enablers include Ronald Mizzi, Konrad Mizzi’s former permanent secretary, who was involved in many aspects of Mizzi’s shady deals. Also included in the list is David Galea, Mizzi’s childhood friend and a consultant on all the Muscat triumvirate’s major projects.
A magisterial inquiry was launched in 2019 and it is expected to name the protagonists and enablers who are to face actual criminal charges for fraud, misappropriation, money laundering and other criminal acts. That inquiry is still in the works four years and a damning National Audit Office report later.