NexiaBT 4 granted bail

Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were today granted bail against a deposit of €60,000 and a personal guarantee of €90,000.

Further bail conditions for the two accused of a list of financial crimes include no travel, no contact with members of the prosecution, staying away from coasts or ports, and signing the bail book at the local police station daily.

Bondin Carter, another of the Nexia BT four accused, was granted bail against a deposit of €15,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000. She has to sign the bail book at the local police station on Mondays and Fridays.

Manuel Castagna was granted bail against a deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €55,000.

The lawyer representing the Attorney General’s Office, Elaine Mercieca Rizzo, had objected to the request for bail. She said she did not agree with the arguments by the defence, adding the court has not looked into the merits of the case.

She also objected to an argument by Tonna and Cini’s lawyer, Steve Tonna Lowell, that some of the accused are not linked to the second magisterial inquiry involving Adrian Hillman.

“Everyone must take responsibility for their actions,” she said. “Each case is an individual case”. Investigations are ongoing and the police have been working hard, she added.

Ealier, Tonna Lowell expressed concern that the Attorney General’s Office was arguing against bail because of the seriousness of the case. He insisted that Tonna and Cini have argued that they are not guilty and that the objections contained inaccuracies.

The lawyer referred to the fact that others involved in the alleged crimes have been granted bail – Keith Schembri and the rest of the 11 accused have now all been granted bail with the exception of Adrian Hillman who is facing extradition proceedings to face charges.

Lawyer Franco Debono, representing Bondin Carter, told the Court “there has to be a balance”.

Today’s compilation of evidence against the Nexia BT four followed the same pattern as yesterday, which led to Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri being granted bail. A number of police inspectors testified, detailing the evidence gathered in their investigations.

Reporting by Joanna Demarco.