One of Joseph Muscat’s agents in his MFA bid has been drawing a government salary while on ‘sick leave’ for a year

One of the main backers of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s bid to re-enter public life by becoming president of the association of Malta’s premier league clubs, was put on the public payroll while Muscat was at the helm in Castille in 2017, and he’s not turned up for work for a year claiming he’s on sick leave.



Hibernians football club team manager Jesmond Abela, known as ‘Il-Hutch’, was hired as a ‘project management specialist’ at Projects Plus when under the political control of Paola MP and shamed former Minister Konrad Mizzi – on Muscat’s watch.



While his qualifications for the post remain a mystery, the government does not seem to be too bothered by the fact that Il-Hutch evidently had no physical ailments impeding him from showing up at the football club’s events, including a jaunt to the prime minister’s office to celebrate the league’s victory.

On social media, Abela lists “Paola Square” as his lifetime educational achievement.



Projects Plus sources confirmed that Abela was rarely seen at his place of work while still drawing his full monthly salary from the government.

Projects Plus CEO James Camenzuli would not offer explanations or answers on the matter when contacted by The Shift. He also refused to state whether any work has been done on a 2017 plan to build a new football and rugby pitch for Hibs at Kordin.

A former ‘canvasser’ of Labour’s notorious former Public Works Minster Lorry Sant, who was also from Paola, Abela spent the last electoral campaign lobbying for Chris Bonett, who had unsuccessfully run for the MFA presidency himself, losing out to Bjorn Vassallo.

Muscat’s election as president of the premier league club’s association now puts him in position to run for the Malta Footbal Association (MFA) presidency next year when fresh elections are due.

These manoeuvres have sown discord and division in national premier football clubs, according to sources within the clubs.

