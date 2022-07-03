One of Joseph Muscat’s agents in his MFA bid has been drawing a government salary while on ‘sick leave’ for a year

Tista’ taqra dan l-artiklu bil-Malti hawn.
One of the main backers of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s bid to re-enter public life by becoming president of the association of Malta’s premier league clubs, was put on the public payroll while Muscat was at the helm in Castille in 2017, and he’s not turned up for work for a year claiming he’s on sick leave.
Hibernians football club team manager Jesmond Abela, known as ‘Il-Hutch’, was hired as a ‘project management specialist’ at Projects Plus when under the political control of Paola MP and shamed former Minister Konrad Mizzi – on Muscat’s watch.
While his qualifications for the post remain a mystery, the government does not seem to be too bothered by the fact that Il-Hutch evidently had no physical ailments impeding him from showing up at the football club’s events, including a jaunt to the prime minister’s office to celebrate the league’s victory.
On social media, Abela lists “Paola Square” as his lifetime educational achievement.
Projects Plus sources confirmed that Abela was rarely seen at his place of work while still drawing his full monthly salary from the government.
Projects Plus CEO James Camenzuli would not offer explanations or answers on the matter when contacted by The Shift. He also refused to state whether any work has been done on a 2017 plan to build a new football and rugby pitch for Hibs at Kordin.
A former ‘canvasser’ of Labour’s notorious former Public Works Minster Lorry Sant, who was also from Paola, Abela spent the last electoral campaign lobbying for Chris Bonett, who had unsuccessfully run for the MFA presidency himself, losing out to Bjorn Vassallo.
Muscat’s election as president of the premier league club’s association now puts him in position to run for the Malta Footbal Association (MFA) presidency next year when fresh elections are due.
These manoeuvres have sown discord and division in national premier football clubs, according to sources within the clubs.
I believe that the Maltese are getting more and more used to this scum and do not even care too much about the Government’s wrongdoings, unless such actions damage them directly or to a wider extent. Unfortunately, the normal citizen is not understanding the fact that he or she is being used by this corrupt lot to secure power and wealth for themselves. That is why I continue to emphasize about the need to have a revitalized and effective opposition, ultimately, a one which manifests hope to all spheres of society. Civil Society can surely continue to support the fighting against corruption and the malicious tactics of this dangerous establishment, but not on its own anymore. United we must stand!
Another case of mal administration. Again, I implore some lawyers to stick their neck out and take those who have stolen taxpayers’s funds for years. Obviously together with those in high positions, including government for their inaction.
Hon. Clyde Caruana and former Finance Minister Profs Scicluna please note.
I think he’s also on the Board of Sportmalta…just in case one is in need of another yearly retainer. I doubt whether he has ever watched any other sport at all other than mediocre football.
Conflict of interest? A club official practically given a tax-funded full-time job to handle a project to construct a tax-funded stadium for his own club…in typical Lorry Sant fashion.