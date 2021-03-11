‘Traffic is a perception’ official becomes Labour Party candidate

Audrey Testaferrata de Noto, a senior Infrastructure Malta official who in 2014 made a name for herself describing traffic problems as just “an issue of perception”, has announced she will be contesting the next general elections on the third district.

An architect by profession, Testaferrata de Noto was sidelined by Transport Malta soon after her unfortunate TV appearance in 2014, which led to a deluge of jokes, mockery and Transport-Malta-bashing by many, particularly on social media.

When Infrastructure Malta was set up in 2018, Testaferrata de Noto was transferred to the new government agency. As time passed, she rebranded herself as ‘Perit Audrey’ on social media and she has now been confirmed as a new candidate for the Labour Party – her rehabilitation has come full circle.

Yet her colleagues have complained that she is abusing her position at Infrastructure Malta to boost her political chances. Her social media account includes dozens of posts in which she gives the impression that she deserves credit for projects implemented by Infrastructure Malta and financed by taxpayers.

“This is totally unacceptable,” an Infrastructure Malta employee who was surprised to see his picture while at work shared on Facebook complained. “We have already reported this abuse a number of times.”

“Apart from data protection considerations, which she has totally ignored, the ongoing projects are the result of the work of hundreds of people and not of Perit Audrey alone,” he insisted.

Contacted by The Shift, a spokesman for Infrastructure Malta acknowledged that some employees might be abusing social media, adding that Infrastructure Malta has already spoken to Testaferrata de Noto and others.

“Infrastructure Malta has taken note of the indicated social media content and discussed it with the employees concerned. It will be following the matter to make sure that such public engagements of employees who are standing for local or national elections do not adversely impact their work duties,” the spokesman said.

The posts uploaded by Testaferrata de Noto remain online, stressing that she continues to work on these projects “from the heart”.