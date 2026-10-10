Clyde Caruana livid as Lydia crosses the line

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is livid over Lydia Abela’s unusual announcement of a forthcoming Budget measure, Finance Ministry sources told The Shift, describing her intervention as an intrusion into his ministerial responsibilities and “completely out of place”.

According to the sources, the Finance Ministry has informally conveyed its objections to the Office of the Prime Minister, making clear that such an announcement by the prime minister’s wife should not be repeated.

Lydia Abela, who holds no executive office, announced the measure during a public event yesterday attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela. She said workers who spend prolonged periods away from employment receiving mental health treatment would receive up to two years of social security contribution credits through the forthcoming Budget.

Introducing the announcement, she said she was speaking “with the permission of the prime minister”, who was also present at the event.

Finance Ministry sources complained that Lydia Abela holds no elected office or ministerial portfolio. Being married to the prime minister does not confer executive responsibility for the Budget, social security policy or other government business.

The announcement came at the opening of the Nitkellem festival at Ta’ Qali, where she spoke about mental health and the workplace. She presented the measure as fulfilling a government electoral commitment and helping workers avoid gaps in their social security contribution records while seeking treatment.

Finance Ministry sources said their objection concerned the handling of the announcement.

They said Caruana regarded the disclosure of a Budget measure as falling within his responsibilities and considered Lydia Abela’s intervention to have crossed that boundary.

Senior government sources told The Shift that the episode raised questions about the capacity in which she communicated a government commitment and whether the announcement had been coordinated with the responsible ministers.

Her public activities in recent years have focused on mental health, children’s welfare and social initiatives. Announcing a forthcoming change to social security entitlements goes beyond advocating for a cause or supporting a charitable project.

The episode also draws attention to the increasingly prominent public profiles of political leaders’ partners, a relatively new phenomenon in Maltese politics.

It was Michelle Muscat, wife of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who started the trend, developing a substantial public platform through philanthropic activities while her husband was in charge at Castille.

Lydia Abela has subsequently followed in her footsteps and is trying to build her own profile around social causes through activities funded by the taxpayer.

Sources speaking to The Shift also pointed to the public appearances of Sarah Bajada, partner of PN leader Alex Borg, as part of this broader trend.

Political observers said Lydia Abela has been trying to increase her presence since Bajada entered the scene. Like Abela, Bajada has no role in the PN.