Portelli exits illegal concrete batching plant as Ta’ Dirjanu takes control

Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli has withdrawn from the illegal concrete batching plant in Kerċem, Gozo, leaving his longstanding business partner Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, in full control of an operation that continues despite enforcement orders.

Daniel Refalo, another close associate of Portelli and Agius, has also exited his investment in Prax Concrete Ltd, the company behind the plant.

The lucrative business is now owned and operated by Agius through Joseph Agius and Sons Gozo Limited. Agius and his sister, Maria Agius, are directors of the company.

Replying to questions from The Shift, a spokesman for Portelli confirmed that the developer had relinquished his shareholding but offered no explanation beyond describing the move as a commercial decision.

“Joseph Portelli is no longer a shareholder in Prax Concrete Ltd. This followed a private commercial decision. Portelli continues to have business interests alongside Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo in other ventures.”

The response did not specify how much was paid in the deal. It also did not explain what prompted his departure from the concrete business.

The ownership changes have not brought an end to the plant’s illegal operations.

Established in 2019 in a government-owned quarry, the Kerċem facility has continued producing concrete without planning permission, despite repeated enforcement action and reports documenting its supply of material to publicly funded projects.

The Shift reported that the Planning Authority had issued enforcement notice EC 158/25 over the occupation of the quarry and the production of prefabricated concrete elements for the ongoing Marsalforn road project, among others.

The action carried a €50 daily fine, but the authority stopped short of sealing off the site.

Prax-branded trucks had been photographed supplying concrete to the €9 million reconstruction of the road between Victoria and Marsalforn. The Gozo Ministry said the matter had been referred to the relevant authorities and the contractor reminded of its obligations.

Yet the plant remained operational, while the Lands Authority had not taken legal action to reclaim the public quarry despite its irregular use.

Portelli’s departure from Prax leaves his wider business relationship with Agius and Refalo intact.

In December 2024, The Shift reported that the three partners were behind a €50 million bond issued through Excel Finance plc, with half the proceeds earmarked for repaying bank loans.

The Shift also identified all three as partners in Excel Housing, which signed agreements in 2024 to lease about 100 apartments, mainly in Gozo, to the government for social housing, when Roderick Galdes was responsible for the sector.

Galdes was forced to resign after reports that he had bought a penthouse at a bargain price from the same developers.

The trio’s shared property interests have included developments in Qala, Sannat and Xlendi among many others.

The Shift is informed that relations between the three have soured in recent months.