Enemalta again serves Joseph Portelli, in defiance of court ruling

For the second time in a few weeks, Enemalta has helped developer Joseph Portelli by supplying electricity to illegal buildings, in breach of the law.

The state energy provider is forbidden by law from furnishing electricity to illegal buildings.

The Shift is informed that despite the Court of Appeal declaring the development of two large ODZ pools in Qala illegal, Enemalta still proceeded with supplying Portelli’s pools with electricity in defiance of the Court’s decision.

When asked for an explanation, Enemalta Chairman Ryan Fava did not reply. He has also not replied to questions about why he has not yet ordered the suspension of the project’s power supply, once the Court made it clear that the development was illegal, followed by an Enforcement order issued by the Planning Authority.

Until a few weeks ago, Portelli’s illegal pools, part of an extensive Qala development known as Hal-Wardija, were in shell form.

This was confirmed by activists from Moviment Graffiti, who organised an on-site protest against the illegal development, spraying slogans against the development on the concrete floor of the empty pools.

Portelli and his associates, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo, weren’t deterred by the Court’s decision or public opposition.

Instead of dismantling the pools and returning the land to its original state, as should be done following the Court ruling, the complex acquired the electricity supply needed to complete the project.

The pools were finished, pumps were installed, water was poured, and Enemalta’s energy supply was connected to become fully functional.

The Shift sent Fava adverts for the pools described by Portelli’s development company as “two of the largest in Gozo,” which are lit at night through Enemalta’s grid.

Fava’s silence on this matter reflects the position taken on another illegal development by Portelli and his associates in Sannat, Gozo, which was also served with power by Enemalta in contempt of Court.

The development, reported by The Shift only a few weeks ago, involved another two illegally built pools on the outskirts of Sannat. The Court declared that the pools and a row of penthouses built as part of the development were completed illegally and must be demolished.

Enemalta can only supply electricity meters after an architect provides a compliance certificate.