‘Keith was calling me every day’: Fenech’s doctor stands by claim Schembri handed him secret papers

Adrian Vella, the longtime doctor and confidant of both Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri, told jurors on Thursday that he was in daily contact with the former prime minister’s chief of staff in the days leading up to the businessman’s arrest, insisting that their close relationship explains why Schembri was constantly calling him.

Facing a lengthy cross-examination in the trial of Yorgen Fenech, Vella repeatedly defended his evidence despite the defence highlighting inconsistencies in his recollection of events dating back almost seven years.

Asked about a series of telephone calls between him and Schembri on 15 November 2019, the day he drove Fenech to Gozo, Vella confirmed the calls took place.

Call records presented in court showed Schembri telephoned him before he collected Fenech from Portomaso and again shortly afterwards.

‘Keith used to call me every day,’ Vella told the jury, explaining that the two remained in frequent contact because Schembri had previously undergone cancer treatment and continued to consult him regularly. He also confirmed that Fenech used his mobile phone to speak to Schembri while they were travelling to Gozo.

The defence also questioned Vella about the dramatic events of 26 November 2019, when police arrived at his home.

Vella confirmed he called Schembri twice before opening the door. The first time, Schembri advised him not to answer. However, after informing Schembri that police officers were outside his house, he was told, ‘Open the door.’

Asked why he had contacted Schembri rather than anyone else, Vella replied simply: ‘Who did you expect me to call? He was a good friend.’

Vella stood by the prosecution’s central allegation that two days earlier, he had collected four documents from Schembri’s residence after receiving instructions connected to Yorgen Fenech.

Pressed on the sequence of events, Vella maintained that after having toast with Schembri at his Mellieħa home, the former chief of staff pointed towards several papers on a table and told him: ‘Those.’

Vella said he then picked up the documents and delivered them to Fenech at Portomaso.

The defence questioned Vella’s memory over who suggested taking Fenech to Gozo, whether he administered medication to him and who first spoke of fleeing Malta.

Vella acknowledged that, after almost seven years, he could not remember every detail and, on several occasions, accepted that his memory had been refreshed by questions put to him in court.

The proceedings ended on an emotional note after Vella repeatedly broke down in tears while describing how his arrest had destroyed his medical career and family life.

Visibly exhausted, he asked Judge Edwina Grima if the hearing could end because he wanted to go home.

Instead, the judge ordered that Vella remain under the supervision of the court overnight until his cross-examination resumes on Friday.