In goes the foot

There comes a point where even the most loyal party supporter has to wonder whether the government is listening to itself.
With the peasantry enduring power cuts for hour upon hour and day upon day, Prince Abela has ordered Enemalta to accelerate work on the electricity distribution network. Decorum prevents me from describing what the Entitled One should do with his decree. Rolling it into a tight cylinder and jamming it is involved.
Just to make his insouciance in the face of his incompetence and crassness even more galling, he invited us to believe that the present mess is really the fault of ‘successive administrations’ which failed to invest in the network.
Labour has been in government since March 2013. Not for three years. Not for five. Thirteen.
Every major decision affecting Malta’s energy sector during that period has been taken by Labour governments.
These people decided on every budget, every infrastructure priority, every ministerial appointment, every board appointment at Enemalta.
They and no one else failed to deliver on the promise that the country’s infrastructure was being prepared for unprecedented economic growth. This was after the famous ‘done deal’, triumphantly presented as the definitive solution to Malta’s energy future.
There were the endless boasts that Labour had rescued Enemalta. There were years of speeches proclaiming that Malta possessed one of Europe’s most secure electricity systems. Whenever anyone questioned whether infrastructure was keeping pace with relentless construction, record population growth and soaring electricity demand, they were dismissed as professional pessimists trying to talk the country down.
Now, suddenly, the culprit is “successive administrations”.
I suppose technically, he’s correct: Abela’s administration with Dalli at the helm succeeded Muscat’s with Konrad Mizzi at the helm. Oh well, as long as Labour’s ONE TV can take a break from attacking people on the other side and report that Cyprus had a power cut, all is right with the world.
Just to prove that his awesomeness has no lower limit, Abela demonstrated his phenomenal grasp of propriety when he declared that justice must be delivered ‘within a reasonable time’ after the shooting of two police officers.
On that proposition there can obviously be no disagreement whatsoever, but seriously, he mumbled platitudes like that with the Yorgen Fenech trial, about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination almost 10 years ago, which is just starting. I’ll stop there on that one.
There was more, on a less important level, but telling, nonetheless.
Consider his proud reference to the power to deport people if the police think they are a threat to public order. He was only talking about chucking out drunken oiks making Paceville more of a sewer than it has become, but in the midst of growing public frustration over infrastructure, congestion and public services, you have to wonder whether the political messaging has conveniently transitioned towards reassuring voters that troublesome foreigners can simply be shown the door.
In a single interview, a bit like one of those ‘‘look at me, ma, I’m fantastic’’ celebrations at the hands of a public relations guru, we got a glimpse of his propensity to put his foot in it with a regularity that makes you wonder if he gets it.
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#Caruana Galizia
#electricity
#Konrad Mizzi
#Miriam Dalli
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#Robert Abela
At this point it’s beyond absurd for Abela to pretend that Malta’s collapse in basic infrastructure is the fault of ‘successive administrations’. Labour has ruled the country for thirteen years – not a transition period, not a shared mandate, but total control over every energy decision, every Enemalta appointment, every budget, every priority. They were the ones who sold the public the fantasy of a ‘done deal’ that would secure Malta’s energy future. They were the ones who mocked anyone who dared question whether the system could withstand the construction boom and population surge they themselves fuelled.
Now that the country is literally being plunged into darkness, Abela wants to rewrite history and pretend this is someone else’s mess. It isn’t. It’s the direct result of a decade of political choices, denial, and self‑congratulation. And the sudden pivot to blaming past administrations (or hinting at deportations to soothe public frustration) only underscores how detached this leadership has become from the consequences of its own governance.
Dal mafia waqt l kampanja qalilna daqshekk ser indahhlu barranin ghax l ekonomija qeghda tajjeb hafna w m ghandniex ghalfejn inkompli ndahhlu izjed barranin. L kampanja ghaddiet u issa qalilna li hemm bzonn l barrani w Malta tiflah 14,000 kull sena!! Kemm jinsa malajr l poplu! Kemm tista facilment tghaddih passata! Kullhadd rieqed ihalli lil dal giddieb jghaddina biz-zmien. Fejn huma l gurnalisti biex jistaqsuh dan u icapsulu ma wiccu x qalilna waqt l kampanja w x qed jghidilna issa!!? Pajjiz gabuh mizbla biex huma saru miljunarji!! L barrani jriduh biex l business taghhom li kollha mdahlin fih ikompli jirrenja ghax l Malti jiddejjen ha jakwista l appartamenti halli jikri w l barrani jimla dawn l appartamenti u l bini jkun jista jibqa jitla! Dik hija l hadma w lil gahan bellahhielu ghal ekonomija b sahhitha!! L aghar ghadu gej!!