€15 million asset freeze lifted: Ennesse’s Scerri couple walk free after secret deal

A €15 million freezing order imposed on accountant Nigel Scerri and his wife Mikaela has been lifted following an out-of-court settlement reached with the tax authorities, according to a fresh court decree issued a few days ago.

The decree, issued by the Court of Magistrates acting as a Court of Criminal Inquiry and led by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, confirmed that the criminal proceedings for money laundering and tax evasion against the couple and the multitude of companies they own have been extinguished.

The decree formally lists Nigel and Mikaela Scerri alongside several companies, including Ennesse Limited, Nimik Ltd, AccountingWise Ltd, Davvero Ltd, Payrise Ltd, NYG Ltd, Soprolific Ltd, Siamoforti Ltd and Starseekers Ltd.

The latest development follows the cancellation earlier this year of their indictment to face trial by jury, after an out-of-court settlement was reached with the government and the tax authorities to pay outstanding dues and a fine.

The government has refused to provide any details about the value of the secret settlement.

The deal was made possible through a new law enacted by the Labour administration last year, which has already led to the dropping of charges against several well-known individuals, including Christian Borg, a former client of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The latest developments follow months of scrutiny of the Scerris’ financial affairs after their 2025 court arraignment on accusations of large-scale tax evasion and money laundering.

Investigators had identified a substantial property portfolio allegedly linked to the couple, including assets in Swieqi, Sliema, Madliena, Buġibba, and Attard, as well as a complex network of local companies and multiple bank accounts.

Ennesse, the couple’s auditing firm, had already drawn public attention after revelations that it continued to receive direct orders from the Health Ministry despite the investigation and eventual charges against its owners, who continued their practise retaining their professional warrants.

The Scerris had also cultivated a public image as philanthropists through charitable initiatives, including a proposed donation of a property in one of Sliema’s most affluent streets, intended for use as a youth shelter linked to the Soup Kitchen Foundation, a proposal that had sparked objections from residents. The ‘donation’ was later turned down by the NGO.