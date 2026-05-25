NGOs demand clarity about Labour Party’s proposed review of local plans

The country’s leading environmental NGOs have called on the Labour Party to clarify the rationale for its proposed review of Malta’s Local Plans, questioning whether there is any “legitimate basis” for this exercise.

The eNGOs asked for clarification in the context of a press release referring to all the environmental proposals mentioned in the electoral manifestos published by each political party.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party proposed that it will hold a consultation on the revision of all Local Plans, with the stated aim of addressing “contradictions” and to introduce “uniformity” and “certainty”.

The Local Plans outline which parts of the country can be developed in what manner, and which ones should be protected against development.

“The eNGOs believe that these ‘contradictions’ mainly refer to large developers being unable to build what they want, as there may be different policies applicable to a site,” the press release published on Monday reads.

“We also understand that the Labour Party wants to adjust the development boundary to address ‘injustices’ faced by those who did not have their land included in the development zone during the 2006 rationalisation exercise. We do not believe that this is a legitimate basis for a Local Plan revision and ask that the Partit Laburista make its intentions clear prior to the coming election,” the statement adds.

On new protections, the NGOs welcomed Labour’s pledges to update DC15 guidelines, create buffer zones around Urban Conservation Areas, and further restrict ODZ development, but warned that similar exercises had previously been shelved and said they hoped the measures would not again be derailed by vested interests.

Momentum, ADPD, and the Nationalist Party all got a much warmer reception, with eNGOs noting the extensive array of environmental protections proposed by each party.

The review focused largely on planning reform, Local Plans, new environmental safeguards, and Comino.

While the ten NGOs which endorsed the review were cautiously upbeat about how the political conversation has had to shift towards prioritising people and their well-being instead of promoting development at all costs, they nonetheless noted that the danger of weakened safeguards remains.

The statement follows months of pressure over Bills 143 and 144, which would dismantle planning safeguards, weaken residents’ appeal rights, and allow irregular developments to be regularised. The government now claims the Bills have been scrapped.

The Nationalist Party is proposing a different reform that would be based on consultation with the public and NGOs – a line which the government continues to echo when faced with questions by angry stakeholders whose consultation was ignored.

The PN’s reform would be based on the “real capacity” of towns, including population, infrastructure, character and quality of life. The NGOs called this a better starting point, while warning that any review still risks opening the door to developer pressure.

PN’s proposal to entrench the ODZ boundary and require a two-thirds parliamentary vote for any change was described as “very positive”, as was its plan to give ERA veto power over ODZ development. The NGOs warned, however, that ERA appointments would have to be protected from regulatory capture.

Momentum wants the reform replaced by a White Paper on wider planning changes, while ADPD has rejected the reform outright and pledged to curb unsustainable development, NGOs noted.

Both smaller parties received the strongest endorsement on rationalised land since they both had already publicly voiced support for a call to reclassify undeveloped 2006 rationalisation sites as ODZ.

ADPD’s proposal for a constitutional environmental right allowing citizens to challenge destructive laws was strongly welcomed. Momentum’s proposal for an independent review of planning decisions that disfigured Malta’s built environment was also backed as a route to accountability for political interference in the Planning Authority.

As for Comino, the Labour Party made no specific proposals. PN pledged to publish a carrying capacity study and hold consultation. Momentum proposed strict Natura 2000 protection, while ADPD proposed a total development ban. The NGOs said the lack of consensus risks allowing a commercial free-for-all to continue.

NGOs promised to remain vigilant against any post-election attempts at pushing through policies which could cause further damage to Malta’s environmental and cultural heritage, noting that any such attempts would be met with “fierce resistance”.

The NGOs who signed off on the statement are Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and Front Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent.