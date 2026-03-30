PBS hides payments to indicted former CEO as government dishes out new assignments to Sigmund Mifsud

Public Broadcasting Services, under the remit of Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, is refusing to publish details of payments made to Sigmund Mifsud, the former National Orchestra CEO who is currently facing serious criminal charges in court, as multiple government entities continue to hand him public contracts.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to PBS seeking a list of contracts and payments made to Mifsud since his resignation in 2022 was flatly rejected. The state broadcaster argued that it operates as a “commercial entity” and is therefore not bound to disclose such information under the FOI Act.

This justification has repeatedly been challenged in court, with rulings already confirming that PBS cannot use its commercial status to avoid transparency obligations. Despite this, the broadcaster, which receives around €10 million annually in public funds, continues to refuse disclosure.

Sources have confirmed to The Shift that PBS has continued engaging Mifsud on consultancy roles, even after his arraignment. These include advisory work linked to major productions such as the Eurovision Song Contest and Mużika, Mużika.

The refusal to publish contracts comes amid growing concern that an individual facing criminal prosecution is continuing to receive taxpayer-funded assignments.

Mifsud was charged in court following a police investigation into a sexual harassment scandal at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, which had first been exposed by The Shift.

In 2022, the former Labour candidate was arraigned before Magistrate Nadine Lia and charged with attempting to tamper with evidence, as well as using moral or psychological pressure on a victim.

The charges stem from allegations that Mifsud attempted to influence the victim to alter her testimony before she filed a formal complaint about sexual harassment within the orchestra.

Further allegations presented in court included claims that Mifsud warned employees against speaking out about the scandal, suggesting they could face consequences if they did.

Mifsud pleaded not guilty and vehemently denies the charges.

At the time, his request for bail was initially denied due to concerns over witness interference, given that several witnesses were his subordinates.

Following his arraignment, Owen Bonnici’s Ministry for Culture announced his suspension on half pay. He later resigned from his role.

However, despite the ongoing criminal proceedings, The Shift is informed that Mifsud continues to benefit from public funds beyond PBS from other entities under Owen Bonnici’s watch.

These include engagements by the Malta Film Commission, headed by Johann Grech, and the Arts Council Malta, led by Luke Dalli, son of former Equality Minister Helena Dalli, and Festivals Malta, chaired by the PM’s events manager Aaron Zahra.

Through various consultancy roles, sponsorships and assignments, Mifsud is understood to be receiving thousands of euros from public coffers.

The continued allocation of government-funded work to Mifsud is raising serious questions inside senior government circles about accountability and standards within publicly funded institutions.

While court proceedings against him remain ongoing, public entities appear to have taken no steps to distance themselves from the former CEO.

Instead, contracts continue to be issued behind closed doors, shielded from scrutiny by a state broadcaster and other entities under Minister Owen Bonnici’s responsibility.