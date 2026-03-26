Owen Bonnici to face estranged partner in same district

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici is set for an awkward standoff with his estranged partner and former chief canvasser, Remenda Grech, who has been given the green light by Labour to contest the next general elections in the same district – a rare political scenario which is already creating unease in this staunch Labour stronghold.

Senior Labour figures told The Shift that Bonnici is said to fear political blowback from his former partner, with whom he shared a household for years.

The sources describe the relationship breakdown as bitter, and within their circle, it is considered an open secret that the split ended on a very sour note.

They confirmed to The Shift that Bonnici attempted to block Grech’s candidacy with the main echelons of Labour but failed as both Prime Minister Robert Abela and party officials endorsed her bid.

“There was no valid reason to block Remenda. She is a valid person, and the fact that Owen Bonnici doesn’t want her is not a realistic excuse to block her,” a party official told The Shift.

While her candidacy still awaits formal approval by Labour’s executive, Grech has already started campaigning through home visits and media appearances, while several of Bonnici’s former canvassers have switched sides. She is also receiving visible backing from the Labour Party as her appearances on ONE TV and as a commentator on TVM have increased significantly in recent weeks.

Attempts by The Shift to speak to Grech were unsuccessful.

The fifth district, comprising Żurrieq, Safi, Qrendi, Mqabba, Kirkop and Birżebbuġa, has long been a Labour stronghold.

In 2022, Labour secured 65% of the district’s vote, electing Bonnici, Miriam Dalli, Omar Farrugia and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. The latter will not be contesting again after falling out with Abela.

Sources insisted that despite the district’s loyalty, Bonnici’s seat is no longer secure as internal Labour polls indicate his popularity has declined significantly and most of the electorate view him as a hollow candidate who doesn’t deliver.

They said that Remenda Grech’s entry into the race could further erode his support. Having managed his 2022 campaign, Grech is familiar with his electoral base and now appears poised to challenge it.

In 2022, Bonnici was also elected from the third district, which includes his hometown of Żejtun. However, even in the third district, internal polls show his popularity suffering.

Labour insiders describe Grech as relatively unknown nationally but well embedded within Bonnici’s political network.

A social worker by profession, she was promoted to a director at the government’s Foundation for Social Welfare Services soon after becoming Bonnici’s partner. She also secured positions on government boards, including the Kordin Grain Terminal.