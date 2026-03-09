Portelli and Ta’ Dirjanu get their idyllic ‘agriculture store’ in Qala

The Planning Authority has once again approved the redevelopment of the Ta’ Muxi ruins on the outskirts of Qala, granting Gozitan developers Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, and Joseph Portelli permission to turn the dilapidated structure into a large agricultural store.

The decision was taken despite strong objections from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Qala Local Council, both of which warned that the project could be a stepping stone toward residential development in an Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

Agius and Portelli are more known for their massive development projects and their frequent legal transgressions than for being farmers. A few years ago, Portelli’s daughter, Chloe, also applied to build an agriculture store with views in Nadur. She is also not known to be a farmer.

According to the approved plans, the works will involve rebuilding parts of the crumbling rural structure, restoring surrounding rubble walls and planting several trees around the property. A small cave entrance at the lower level of the site will remain untouched.

The application was fronted by architect Alex Bigeni, who has built a reputation in Gozo for securing permits for developments in ODZ areas that had previously been considered off-limits. The Planning Authority’s case officer recommended approval on the basis that the structure will be used strictly as an agricultural store to serve nearby fields.

The Ta’ Muxi site has already been at the centre of a major controversy.

In 2019, the Planning Authority had approved a permit allowing the ruins to be transformed into a villa complete with a swimming pool. That permit triggered widespread public opposition and was challenged by ERA before eventually being withdrawn.

The new application reframes the project as a conservation effort rather than a residential development. Unlike the earlier proposal, the approved plans make no provision for living quarters or leisure facilities.

Even so, environmental groups and residents remain skeptical.

Several objections filed during the consultation process warned that restoring the ruins could be the first step toward securing a change of use in the future.

According to Mark Agius, the project is intended solely to restore the structure and prevent further deterioration. In a statement, his company, Excel Investments, said it had listened to public concerns and has no plans to seek residential use for the site.